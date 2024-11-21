scriptNew Collectorate to Be Built for Rs 412 Crore: Details of Professor Colony Redevelopment Plans | New Collectorate to Be Built for Rs 412 Crore: Details of Professor Colony Redevelopment Plans | Latest News | Patrika News
New Collectorate to Be Built for Rs 412 Crore: Details of Professor Colony Redevelopment Plans

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed to prepare a plan, leaving a 50-meter buffer zone from the lake…

BhopalNov 21, 2024 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

new collectorate in professor colony
The Professor Colony Redensification Project has changed the plan for the new collectorate building. About 13 acres of land have been identified. The planning of Professor Colony redevelopment includes 139 houses. The project has now been finalised after leaving a 50-meter buffer zone from the small lake, which is a Ramsar site. A 24-meter wide smart road will be built here, and a 24-meter wide bridge will be constructed over the small lake. There will be an underpass towards Ravindra Bhavan, and a flyover has been proposed from Raj Bhavan to MVM College.

The new plan includes a 5-story building, with an estimated cost of Rs 412 crore

The new plan also includes the construction of a five-story building. The estimated cost of this is around Rs 412 crore. Houses of types B to H will be vacated and demolished in a phased manner. The process of vacating 20 houses will begin in the first phase. The matter was discussed by Commissioner Sanjeev Singh on Wednesday.

This is what the new building will have

In this new building, four modern buildings will be constructed. The five-story buildings will have the offices of the Commissioner, Collector, UAD Department, Composite Office Block, and Convenient Shopping, among others. This project will be completed in two phases. This will facilitate the residents of the city to reach government offices and save time.

These offices will also be shifted

The Directorate of Health Services, Malaria Control Officer, Nirbhaya Home, and four other buildings will be shifted.

The PWD Store and Electricity NCC Naval Wing will be shifted to MVM College near the NCC Army Wing.
The Circuit House, Public Works Department, will be shifted to a new State Guest House after its construction.

The Geetanjali Working Women’s Hostel will be shifted to the Tagore Hostel.

The Chief Engineer, Chambal Betwa Basin, Narmada Building, will be shifted.
The Executive Engineer, Water Resources, will be shifted to the Narmada Building.

The Sain Mandir, Professor Colony, will be shifted near the Hanuman Mandir.

