New directive to all states after Rajasthan school roof collapse: Education Ministry's statement

A tragic incident occurred on Friday in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, where the roof of a government school collapsed. This resulted in the death of several children and injuries to many others. Following this event, the central government has issued new directives for all states and union territories.
On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Education instructed all states and union territories to immediately implement comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of schoolchildren. All educational institutions have been directed to conduct mandatory safety audits for children and adolescents.
The audit mandates adherence to national safety standards and disaster management protocols. This includes assessing factors such as structural integrity, electrical systems, fire safety provisions, and emergency evacuation infrastructure.
The aim is to proactively identify weaknesses and eliminate hazards before they cause harm. The ministry also stressed the need for a streamlined and accountable reporting mechanism.
The order states that any hazardous incident, near-miss, or event posing a potential threat to children must be reported to the state or union territory authority within 24 hours.
It further emphasizes that institutions failing to comply with the new directives and experiencing subsequent incidents will face strict accountability. Administrative action will be taken in cases of delays or negligence.
Beyond physical safety, directives also address the psychological and emotional well-being of students. Schools have been instructed to provide counselling services, peer support networks, and organise outreach programmes that promote mental health among children and adolescents.
Training and preparedness are also a key component of this order. Staff and students must be prepared to handle emergencies through regular safety drills, first-aid instruction, and awareness workshops.
Institutions must strengthen collaboration with local authorities, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire services, law enforcement, and medical personnel, to handle any threats.
The ministry has appealed to parents, guardians, local bodies, and community leaders to remain vigilant and actively participate in ensuring the safety of children in school premises, public areas, and transportation services.
Education departments, school boards, and affiliated agencies have been instructed to implement the new measures without delay. The ministry reiterated its commitment to partnering with state and union territory governments to ensure that no child suffers harm due to a lack of institutional oversight or preparedness.