New GST Rates to Take Effect from Navratri’s First Day; Cars and Other Goods to Become Cheaper

New Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates are set to come into effect on 22 September, just before Navratri. This will lead to significant price reductions for a wide range of goods, from food and beverages to televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and vehicles, making them considerably more affordable. Under the new GST framework, the number of tax slabs will be reduced from four (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to two – 5% and 18%. The government has also reduced the tax on several items to zero, which previously attracted 5%, 12%, or 18% tax. Luxury and sin goods will attract a 40% tax.