New Income Tax Bill Passed in Lok Sabha; Congress Calls it a Betrayal of Democracy

Amidst opposition uproar, the government's new Income Tax Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Along with this, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill was also passed in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha proceedings had been repeatedly adjourned for days due to continuous disruptions by the opposition. However, today the government not only passed two bills but also introduced the Goa Legislative Assembly ST Reservation Bill, along with two sports bills and three bills related to Manipur in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition continued its protests even during the introduction of these bills. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his displeasure over the passage of the bill and the introduction of bills in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a betrayal of democracy.