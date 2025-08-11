11 August 2025,

Monday

National News

New Income Tax Bill Passed in Lok Sabha; Congress Calls it a Betrayal of Democracy

The Lok Sabha has passed the new Income Tax Bill 2025. Additionally, several other bills have been introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has denounced this as a betrayal of democracy.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: ANI)

Amidst opposition uproar, the government's new Income Tax Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Along with this, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill was also passed in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha proceedings had been repeatedly adjourned for days due to continuous disruptions by the opposition. However, today the government not only passed two bills but also introduced the Goa Legislative Assembly ST Reservation Bill, along with two sports bills and three bills related to Manipur in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition continued its protests even during the introduction of these bills. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his displeasure over the passage of the bill and the introduction of bills in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a betrayal of democracy.

Democracy Must Be Protected – Kharge

The Congress President said, "The government claims the House is not in order and bills are being passed without discussion. This is a betrayal of democracy, and democracy must be protected. The Chair and the Leader of the House should clarify what kind of democracy this is." Earlier this morning, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, had made it clear that the government would pass some important bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today.

Opposition Held Protest March in the Morning

Earlier today, the opposition created a ruckus in Parliament over alleged vote rigging, leading to the adjournment of the House. Following this, over 250 opposition MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, organised a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters. The Delhi Police detained all the MPs for holding the march without permission.

Union Minister Had Announced Bills Would Be Passed Today

Following this, Union Minister Rijiju stated, "The Congress party and the opposition have wasted a lot of time. We will not let them waste the country's and Parliament's time any further. The government wants to pass important bills, and today we will pass these bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The country cannot bear the loss caused by the folly of one person and a family."

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 05:22 pm

English News / National News / New Income Tax Bill Passed in Lok Sabha; Congress Calls it a Betrayal of Democracy
