scriptNew Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

Form 12BAA Launched: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the budget for the financial year 2024-25 that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) deducted from salary will be adjusted against TDS and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) from other sources.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

New Income tax Form TDS Salary

New Income Tax Form TDS Salary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget for the financial year 2024-25 that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from salary will be adjusted against TDS and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) from other sources. Now, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched a new form for this. This form is called Form 12BAA. This form will be used by employees to inform their employers about the tax deductions made from other sources apart from their salary. This will include information about fixed deposits, insurance commissions, dividends received from equity shares, and tax deducted on car or foreign currency purchases.

Rules Changed

Companies usually deduct TDS from employees’ salaries based on their declarations, taking into account investments and expenses. However, employers did not adjust the tax deducted from other sources on behalf of the employees. Now, with the launch of the 12BAA form by the CBDT, this will change.

Beneficial For Employees

Through this new form, employees can provide information about TCS deposited and TDS deducted from other sources, thereby reducing the tax deduction from their salary. This step will help employees tackle cash flow problems and make better use of their income.

New Law Requirement

The new law requiring employers to be informed about TDS and TCS deducted from other sources has come into effect from October 1 this year. Employees can now inform their employers about TDS or TCS deducted from other income sources or big expenses. Earlier, there was no mechanism for employers to receive such information. Now, the new form launched by the department will help employees provide this information to their employers.

News / National News / New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

17 hours ago

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

National News

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

17 hours ago

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

17 hours ago

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

News Bulletin

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

16 hours ago

Latest National News

New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

National News

New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

in 5 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

in 5 hours

25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

National News

25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.