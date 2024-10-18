New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

Rules Changed Companies usually deduct TDS from employees’ salaries based on their declarations, taking into account investments and expenses. However, employers did not adjust the tax deducted from other sources on behalf of the employees. Now, with the launch of the 12BAA form by the CBDT, this will change.

Beneficial For Employees Through this new form, employees can provide information about TCS deposited and TDS deducted from other sources, thereby reducing the tax deduction from their salary. This step will help employees tackle cash flow problems and make better use of their income.