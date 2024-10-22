New Retirement Rule: You can take VRS after 20 years of service under NPS, these benefits will continue

Three-month notice period If the appointing authority does not raise any objections within the three-month notice period, the retirement will be deemed accepted. If an employee wants to retire with a notice period of less than three months, they can appeal in writing. The appointing authority will consider the appeal and may accept it if it does not affect administrative work.

More flexibility After submitting the retirement notice, the employee cannot withdraw it unless they receive special permission. The request to withdraw the notice must be made at least 15 days in advance. The new rules will provide employees with more flexibility and opportunities for future planning under the VRS scheme. They will be able to choose their retirement time themselves.