scriptNew Retirement Rule: You can take VRS after 20 years of service under NPS, these benefits will continue | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

New Retirement Rule: You can take VRS after 20 years of service under NPS, these benefits will continue

New Retirement Rule: Central government employees coming under the National Pension System (NPS) can now opt for voluntary retirement (VRS) after completing 20 years of service. They will continue to receive the same benefits as regular retirement.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 09:58 am

Patrika Desk

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers who are central government employees can now opt for voluntary retirement (VRS) after completing 20 years of service. They will continue to receive the same benefits as regular retirement.

VRS after 20 years of service under NPS

The Pensioners’ Welfare Department has issued new rules for VRS. According to these rules, employees who have completed 20 years of service can opt for VRS by giving a three-month written notice. Employees will have to submit their VRS application in writing to the appointing authority.

Three-month notice period

If the appointing authority does not raise any objections within the three-month notice period, the retirement will be deemed accepted. If an employee wants to retire with a notice period of less than three months, they can appeal in writing. The appointing authority will consider the appeal and may accept it if it does not affect administrative work.

More flexibility

After submitting the retirement notice, the employee cannot withdraw it unless they receive special permission. The request to withdraw the notice must be made at least 15 days in advance. The new rules will provide employees with more flexibility and opportunities for future planning under the VRS scheme. They will be able to choose their retirement time themselves.

News / National News / New Retirement Rule: You can take VRS after 20 years of service under NPS, these benefits will continue

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

world

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

14 hours ago

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

13 hours ago

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

17 hours ago

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

14 hours ago

Latest National News

Get Lawrence Bishnoi Encounter and Take 1,11,11,111 Rupees, Meanwhile This Party is Giving Election Fighting Invitation

National News

Get Lawrence Bishnoi Encounter and Take 1,11,11,111 Rupees, Meanwhile This Party is Giving Election Fighting Invitation

in 5 hours

Toxic Foam Appears in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Due to Rising Pollution in Delhi

National News

Toxic Foam Appears in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Due to Rising Pollution in Delhi

in 5 hours

Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

National News

Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

in 4 hours

Ganderbal Terror Attack Sparks Outrage, Massive Crowd Gathers for Doctor’s Funeral

National News

Ganderbal Terror Attack Sparks Outrage, Massive Crowd Gathers for Doctor’s Funeral

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.