National News

New Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to be Implemented from April 1, 2026

The central government is preparing to implement a new rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, from April 1, 2026, in place of MNREGS. Under this new scheme, work will be divided into four categories, and the financial share of the states will increase.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Image: ANI)

The Central government is set to launch a new scheme to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stated in a conversation with the media on Tuesday that the new scheme, 'Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Rural)' or VB-G RAM G Bill-2025, aims to be implemented from April 1, 2026. States will be given six months to implement the scheme.

Scheme Divided into 4 Parts

The new scheme divides work into four main categories: water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood infrastructure, and disaster resilience. The biggest change is in financial responsibility. Currently, the Centre bears 100 percent of the labour cost and 75 percent of the material cost. However, under the new scheme, larger states will have to bear 40 percent of the total expenditure. Nevertheless, 11 northeastern and hill states will only need to contribute 10 percent, and four Union Territories will have a fully centrally sponsored scheme.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Introduced the Bill

Chouhan introduced the bill in Parliament, stating that the new scheme will ensure adequate employment and basic facilities in villages, thereby making the country a developed nation. He referred to complaints of leakage and mismanagement in MGNREGA, adding that the new scheme will create sustainable assets and strengthen rural development.

Controversy Over Mahatma Gandhi's Name

The opposition is strongly criticising this change, particularly the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Chouhan defended this by saying that the government follows the ideals of Bapu. "The Prime Minister himself respects Bapu. I have seen his devotion." He cited examples of old schemes, stating, "There was the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, then the UPA made it NREGA and added Mahatma Gandhi's name. Schemes are started, names are changed. There is no question of insult here. Respect comes not from names, but from actions and conduct. If we respect Gandhiji, we must also follow his principles."

