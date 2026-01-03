3 January 2026,

Saturday

New Weather Pattern Expected: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States Over Next Two Days

The weather will now show a new style. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rain will occur in many states of the country for the next 2 days.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Heavy rain alert

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season has been remarkable, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. Many states have even broken old records due to the intense downpours during the monsoon. The rain continues in several states even after the monsoon has officially ended. Meanwhile, in many regions, the chill due to the cold has started to increase. Heavy rains were witnessed across the country in 2025, and similar conditions are expected from 2026 onwards. Now, the weather in the country is set to show a new pattern, with heavy cloudbursts expected in the new year as well. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states for the next two days.

What is the weather forecast for Kerala?

As usual, the monsoon season began earliest in Kerala this year, bringing excellent rainfall. However, the rain has not stopped in the state yet, with intermittent showers continuing. Now, the weather in Kerala is set to show a new pattern. In this context, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that there is a possibility of intermittent heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next two days.

What will the weather be like in Karnataka?

Karnataka also experienced good rainfall during the monsoon. The spell of intermittent rain continues in the state even now. Now, the weather in Karnataka is set to show a new pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy cloudbursts in many parts of Karnataka for the next two days.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather in the country is now set to show a new pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states for the next two days. According to the meteorological department's alert, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, and Karaikal for the next two days. In Meghalaya, there is also a possibility of rain accompanied by hailstorms in the early hours over the next two days. Heavy rainfall may also occur in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh over the next two days.

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 05:25 pm

English News / National News / New Weather Pattern Expected: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States Over Next Two Days

