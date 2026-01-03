New Weather Pattern Expected: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States Over Next Two Days

This year's monsoon season has been remarkable, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. Many states have even broken old records due to the intense downpours during the monsoon. The rain continues in several states even after the monsoon has officially ended. Meanwhile, in many regions, the chill due to the cold has started to increase. Heavy rains were witnessed across the country in 2025, and similar conditions are expected from 2026 onwards. Now, the weather in the country is set to show a new pattern, with heavy cloudbursts expected in the new year as well. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states for the next two days.