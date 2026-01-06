New Weather Pattern Expected: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours Across Several States

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)
This monsoon season has witnessed heavy rainfall, making it a spectacular season overall. Even after the monsoon, many states across the country are experiencing significant rainfall. It was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, but that has not been the case. However, many states in the country have now started experiencing severe cold. Heavy rainfall was observed in 2025, and heavy rainfall is also expected from 2026 onwards. The weather in the country is now set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states for the next 48 hours.
As is the case every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year as well. The arrival of the monsoon marked the beginning of continuous rain in the state, and it is still raining intermittently. The weather in Kerala is now set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many districts in Kerala will experience heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.
The monsoon season was quite good for Tamil Nadu, with heavy rainfall during this period. Even after the monsoon, Tamil Nadu is still experiencing intermittent rain. The weather in Tamil Nadu is now set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be significant rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.
The weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many states will experience heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have a heavy rain alert for the next 48 hours. Snowfall is also expected in many places during this period. Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh will also witness significant rainfall for the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Andaman-Nicobar, Puducherry, Mahe, and Karaikal during the next 48 hours.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Weather News