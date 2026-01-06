New Weather Pattern Expected: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours Across Several States

This monsoon season has witnessed heavy rainfall, making it a spectacular season overall. Even after the monsoon, many states across the country are experiencing significant rainfall. It was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, but that has not been the case. However, many states in the country have now started experiencing severe cold. Heavy rainfall was observed in 2025, and heavy rainfall is also expected from 2026 onwards. The weather in the country is now set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states for the next 48 hours.