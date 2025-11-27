New Weather System Active: Heavy Rain Alert on November 28 to 30

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
This year's monsoon season has been exceptional, with heavy rainfall across the country. Many states experienced torrential downpours, breaking previous records. The bountiful monsoon brought much-needed relief from the heat. Although the monsoon season has ended, it appears its effects are still being felt in several states. Amidst this, an update has emerged that a new weather system has become active. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on November 28, 29, and 30.
Rajasthan received excellent rainfall during the monsoon, and even after its departure, rain was observed for some time. However, the state has now experienced the onset of winter. In the meantime, an update indicates that a new weather system has become active in Rajasthan. Accordingly, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting light to moderate rain in several districts of the state on November 27 and 28. There is also an alert for thunderstorms during this period.
As every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year as well. The spell of rain continues in Kerala. A new weather system has now become active in Kerala. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert forecasting heavy rainfall in many districts of Kerala on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.
There were widespread heavy showers across the country during the monsoon. Even after its departure, its effects are still being observed in several states. A new weather system has now become active. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in many districts of Tamil Nadu, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, some districts of Karnataka, and some districts of Telangana on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.
A new weather system has become active in some other parts of the country as well. Accordingly, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Andaman and Nicobar on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, storms, and thunderstorms.
