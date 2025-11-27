Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

New Weather System Active: Heavy Rain Alert on November 28 to 30

Clouds continue to pour heavily in many states of the country. Now a new weather system has become active. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Heavy rain alert

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season has been exceptional, with heavy rainfall across the country. Many states experienced torrential downpours, breaking previous records. The bountiful monsoon brought much-needed relief from the heat. Although the monsoon season has ended, it appears its effects are still being felt in several states. Amidst this, an update has emerged that a new weather system has become active. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on November 28, 29, and 30.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan received excellent rainfall during the monsoon, and even after its departure, rain was observed for some time. However, the state has now experienced the onset of winter. In the meantime, an update indicates that a new weather system has become active in Rajasthan. Accordingly, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting light to moderate rain in several districts of the state on November 27 and 28. There is also an alert for thunderstorms during this period.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

As every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year as well. The spell of rain continues in Kerala. A new weather system has now become active in Kerala. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert forecasting heavy rainfall in many districts of Kerala on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

There were widespread heavy showers across the country during the monsoon. Even after its departure, its effects are still being observed in several states. A new weather system has now become active. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in many districts of Tamil Nadu, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, some districts of Karnataka, and some districts of Telangana on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.

Clouds Will Burst in These Places

A new weather system has become active in some other parts of the country as well. Accordingly, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Andaman and Nicobar on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, storms, and thunderstorms.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 04:58 pm

English News / National News / New Weather System Active: Heavy Rain Alert on November 28 to 30

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.