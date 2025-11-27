New Weather System Active: Heavy Rain Alert on November 28 to 30

There were widespread heavy showers across the country during the monsoon. Even after its departure, its effects are still being observed in several states. A new weather system has now become active. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in many districts of Tamil Nadu, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, some districts of Karnataka, and some districts of Telangana on November 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.