31 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

New Year Travel Disrupted: 148 Flights Cancelled, Over 150 Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Dense fog and poor air quality in Delhi severely impacted air, road, and rail traffic. Dozens of flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed at IGI Airport, increasing passenger distress.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

Image: IANS

Flight Cancellations: Delhi has been enveloped by dense fog, severely impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to extremely low visibility. A total of 148 flights had to be cancelled, comprising 78 arrivals and 70 departures. Additionally, over 150 flights are experiencing delays, disrupting the New Year travel plans of thousands of passengers.

Visibility Drops to a Few Metres

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year's Eve. In the morning, visibility reduced to just a few metres, leading to flight operations at IGI Airport being conducted under the CAT III protocol. However, due to the extreme fog, many flights had to be cancelled or delayed.

Road and Rail Traffic Also Affected

The impact of the fog is not limited to air traffic. Vehicles were seen crawling on major road routes in the capital, with long traffic jams reported in several areas. Rail services were also affected, with many trains running late, causing long waits for passengers at major railway stations like New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Anand Vihar.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains Very Poor

Along with the dense fog, Delhi's air quality remains severe. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 383 in the morning, falling under the "very poor" category and nearing the "severe" level. The combined effect of poor air and fog has led to advisories for the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory issues to take extra precautions.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Delhi Airport and major airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers:

  • Delhi Airport: Flights may be delayed or cancelled due to dense fog. Passengers are urged to get the latest updates from their airline.
  • IndiGo: Flights may be affected due to low visibility in North India; the situation is being closely monitored.
  • Air India: Affected passengers are alerted in advance under the FogCare initiative, with options for refunds and rescheduling.
  • SpiceJet: All flights may be impacted due to fog in Delhi; passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling.

Fog Likely to Persist for a Few More Days

According to the Meteorological Department, the fog is expected to continue for the next few days. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights and trains before heading to the airport or railway station, plan their journeys with extra time, and adhere to safety regulations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

31 Dec 2025 11:57 am

English News / National News / New Year Travel Disrupted: 148 Flights Cancelled, Over 150 Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.