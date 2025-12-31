New Year Travel Disrupted: 148 Flights Cancelled, Over 150 Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Image: IANS
Flight Cancellations: Delhi has been enveloped by dense fog, severely impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to extremely low visibility. A total of 148 flights had to be cancelled, comprising 78 arrivals and 70 departures. Additionally, over 150 flights are experiencing delays, disrupting the New Year travel plans of thousands of passengers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year's Eve. In the morning, visibility reduced to just a few metres, leading to flight operations at IGI Airport being conducted under the CAT III protocol. However, due to the extreme fog, many flights had to be cancelled or delayed.
The impact of the fog is not limited to air traffic. Vehicles were seen crawling on major road routes in the capital, with long traffic jams reported in several areas. Rail services were also affected, with many trains running late, causing long waits for passengers at major railway stations like New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Anand Vihar.
Along with the dense fog, Delhi's air quality remains severe. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 383 in the morning, falling under the "very poor" category and nearing the "severe" level. The combined effect of poor air and fog has led to advisories for the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory issues to take extra precautions.
Delhi Airport and major airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers:
According to the Meteorological Department, the fog is expected to continue for the next few days. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights and trains before heading to the airport or railway station, plan their journeys with extra time, and adhere to safety regulations.
