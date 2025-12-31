New Year's Eve Parties Could Be Colourless as Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit Delivery Partners Go on Strike

Union leaders say the protest reflects growing discontent among gig workers over declining earnings, increasing workloads, and a lack of basic labour protections. Delivery partners working with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart have announced plans to log off from their apps or significantly reduce their work. This has raised concerns about delivery delays, order cancellations, and service disruptions on one of the busiest business days of the year.