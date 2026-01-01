New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir; 18 Terrorists Apprehended

Image: IANS
Security forces in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir have exposed a terror network ahead of the New Year. The police have taken significant action against the terror network, identifying 39 overground workers (OGWs), of whom 18 have been arrested. A case has been registered against them under the Public Safety Act (PSA). This information was shared by SSP Mohita Sharma during a press conference.
She further stated that the police will work on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The SSP also mentioned that the police are on high alert. The challenge of terrorism and related incidents always persists, and the police are fully prepared to tackle it.
The SSP informed that four cases related to militancy were registered in the district in the year 2025, in which seven accused were arrested, while two terrorists were killed in an encounter. She added that a comprehensive operation was carried out against the terror network in Kathua district, under which OGWs were identified and strict action was taken against them.
The police have also achieved a major success in a case involving the dropping of narcotics via drones. In this case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 447 grams of contraband substance have been seized, and so far, eight people have been arrested.
Mohita Sharma said that the year 2026 will be celebrated by the police as the "Year of Technology," with increased use of high-tech systems and artificial intelligence for the identification and investigation of criminals.
