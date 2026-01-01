1 January 2026,

Thursday

New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir; 18 Terrorists Apprehended

The SSP said that the police will work on zero tolerance against terrorism and there is also a high alert at this time.

Kathua

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir terrorists

Image: IANS

Security forces in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir have exposed a terror network ahead of the New Year. The police have taken significant action against the terror network, identifying 39 overground workers (OGWs), of whom 18 have been arrested. A case has been registered against them under the Public Safety Act (PSA). This information was shared by SSP Mohita Sharma during a press conference.

Police to Work on Zero Tolerance

She further stated that the police will work on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The SSP also mentioned that the police are on high alert. The challenge of terrorism and related incidents always persists, and the police are fully prepared to tackle it.

Four Cases Registered

The SSP informed that four cases related to militancy were registered in the district in the year 2025, in which seven accused were arrested, while two terrorists were killed in an encounter. She added that a comprehensive operation was carried out against the terror network in Kathua district, under which OGWs were identified and strict action was taken against them.

8 People Arrested

The police have also achieved a major success in a case involving the dropping of narcotics via drones. In this case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 447 grams of contraband substance have been seized, and so far, eight people have been arrested.

Mohita Sharma said that the year 2026 will be celebrated by the police as the "Year of Technology," with increased use of high-tech systems and artificial intelligence for the identification and investigation of criminals.

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 05:37 pm

English News / National News / New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir; 18 Terrorists Apprehended

