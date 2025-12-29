New Year's Snowfall Likely in These Places, Cold Wave in Plains, Delhi Flights Affected by Fog

The Meteorological Department has stated that snowfall is possible in the Kashmir Valley on December 31 and for New Year's. The minimum night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature has provided some relief to the general public. On the other hand, the effect of the cold persists in Gulmarg. The night temperature here was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius, indicating continued severe cold in the region. Meanwhile, Chillai Kalan has begun. This period of severe cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.