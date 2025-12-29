29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

New Year's Snowfall Likely in These Places, Cold Wave in Plains, Delhi Flights Affected by Fog

IMD Cold Alert: North India is experiencing severe cold. Chillai Kalan continues in Kashmir. Due to this, the mercury has reached -2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

The IMD has issued a forecast for rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand around the end of the year and New Year 2026

IMD Alert: Northern India is in the grip of winter. The mercury in the Kashmir Valley has dropped below freezing. A cold wave alert has been issued for 7 districts in Jharkhand. Schools in several districts of UP have been instructed to remain closed due to the cold wave. The mercury in MP has also fallen below normal. Dense fog has also enveloped Bihar. Severe cold is being experienced in many places in Rajasthan, including Sikar.

Possibility of snowfall on New Year's Eve

The Meteorological Department has stated that snowfall is possible in the Kashmir Valley on December 31 and for New Year's. The minimum night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature has provided some relief to the general public. On the other hand, the effect of the cold persists in Gulmarg. The night temperature here was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius, indicating continued severe cold in the region. Meanwhile, Chillai Kalan has begun. This period of severe cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Holiday in UP schools

Due to the severe cold in Uttar Pradesh, schools from Class 1 to 12 have declared holidays until January 1. The Meteorological Department reported that on Monday morning, visibility was zero in 18 districts. Snowfall in the Himalayas and the activity of Western Disturbances have increased the cold in Madhya Pradesh. The mercury here has reached 2.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Mandsaur last night. The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions in Bhopal, Indore, Mandsaur, and Khandwa.

A yellow alert for fog has been issued today for 6 districts of Uttarakhand. These include Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, and the lower areas of Pauri. Furthermore, rain and snowfall are expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh on December 30 and 31, and January 1. Dense fog has also enveloped Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The minimum temperature in many cities of these states has been recorded in single digits.

AQI close to 500 in Delhi

Fog and smog have made life difficult in Delhi. The AQI has reached close to 500 in many places, causing disruptions to flights. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi remained at 402 on Monday morning. In terms of specific areas, Jahangirpuri recorded the worst conditions with an AQI of 466, which is a matter of grave concern, while ITI Shahdara also experienced very poor air quality with an AQI of 438.

Approximately 200 flights were delayed, and some were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to zero-visibility fog. Consequently, an advisory was issued stating that low-visibility procedures have been implemented for operations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 11:13 am

English News / National News / New Year's Snowfall Likely in These Places, Cold Wave in Plains, Delhi Flights Affected by Fog

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.