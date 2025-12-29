New Year's Snowfall Likely in These Places, Cold Wave in Plains, Delhi Flights Affected by Fog

IMD Alert: Northern India is in the grip of winter. The mercury in the Kashmir Valley has dropped below freezing. A cold wave alert has been issued for 7 districts in Jharkhand. Schools in several districts of UP have been instructed to remain closed due to the cold wave. The mercury in MP has also fallen below normal. Dense fog has also enveloped Bihar. Severe cold is being experienced in many places in Rajasthan, including Sikar.
The Meteorological Department has stated that snowfall is possible in the Kashmir Valley on December 31 and for New Year's. The minimum night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature has provided some relief to the general public. On the other hand, the effect of the cold persists in Gulmarg. The night temperature here was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius, indicating continued severe cold in the region. Meanwhile, Chillai Kalan has begun. This period of severe cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.
Due to the severe cold in Uttar Pradesh, schools from Class 1 to 12 have declared holidays until January 1. The Meteorological Department reported that on Monday morning, visibility was zero in 18 districts. Snowfall in the Himalayas and the activity of Western Disturbances have increased the cold in Madhya Pradesh. The mercury here has reached 2.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Mandsaur last night. The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions in Bhopal, Indore, Mandsaur, and Khandwa.
A yellow alert for fog has been issued today for 6 districts of Uttarakhand. These include Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, and the lower areas of Pauri. Furthermore, rain and snowfall are expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh on December 30 and 31, and January 1. Dense fog has also enveloped Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The minimum temperature in many cities of these states has been recorded in single digits.
Fog and smog have made life difficult in Delhi. The AQI has reached close to 500 in many places, causing disruptions to flights. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi remained at 402 on Monday morning. In terms of specific areas, Jahangirpuri recorded the worst conditions with an AQI of 466, which is a matter of grave concern, while ITI Shahdara also experienced very poor air quality with an AQI of 438.
Approximately 200 flights were delayed, and some were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to zero-visibility fog. Consequently, an advisory was issued stating that low-visibility procedures have been implemented for operations.
