New Year's Weather Shift: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for January 1-3

The monsoon season has been quite spectacular across the country this year, with heavy rainfall observed during this period. After the monsoon, it was expected that the rains would cease, but many states are still experiencing heavy downpours, while in others, the cold is making its presence felt. Heavy rains were witnessed in 2025, and similar expectations are held for 2026. Now, the weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on January 1, 2 and 3 for the new year.