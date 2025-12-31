31 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

New Year's Weather Shift: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for January 1-3

The weather will now show a new mood. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the new year, stating that many states in the country will experience heavy rainfall on January 1, 2, and 3.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

The monsoon season has been quite spectacular across the country this year, with heavy rainfall observed during this period. After the monsoon, it was expected that the rains would cease, but many states are still experiencing heavy downpours, while in others, the cold is making its presence felt. Heavy rains were witnessed in 2025, and similar expectations are held for 2026. Now, the weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on January 1, 2 and 3 for the new year.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

The spell of rain in Kerala began with the country's first monsoon entry and is still continuing intermittently. Now, the weather in Kerala is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy rain in Kerala on January 1, 2 and 3.

What will the weather be like in Tamil Nadu?

The monsoon season was very good for Tamil Nadu, and good rainfall was observed. Even after the monsoon receded, intermittent rain has continued in Tamil Nadu. Now, the weather in Tamil Nadu is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2 and 3.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states. There is a heavy rain alert for Rajasthan and Delhi on January 1. Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy downpours on December 1. Heavy rain is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir, Andaman-Nicobar, Puducherry, and Karaikal during January 1, 2 and 3.

31 Dec 2025 04:38 pm

