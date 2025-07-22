NHAI Cracking Down on Loose FASTags: New Rules Effective July 11, 2025

Rules For Loose FASTags: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken stringent measures to curb the misuse of FASTags. Now, if a driver does not affix the FASTag correctly to their vehicle's windscreen and instead attempts to have it scanned while holding it in hand or placing it on the dashboard, their FASTag will be immediately blacklisted. This is classified as a ‘loose FASTag’ or ‘tag-in-hand’. This new rule came into effect on 11 July 2025.