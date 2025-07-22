NHAI Cracking Down on Loose FASTags: New Rules Effective July 11, 2025

Rules For Loose FASTags: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken stringent measures to curb the misuse of FASTags. Now, if a driver does not affix the FASTag correctly to their vehicle's windscreen and instead attempts to have it scanned while holding it in hand or placing it on the dashboard, their FASTag will be immediately blacklisted. This is classified as a ‘loose FASTag’ or ‘tag-in-hand’. This new rule came into effect on 11 July 2025.
According to the NHAI, some drivers deliberately avoid affixing the FASTag to the vehicle's windscreen and instead have it scanned manually at toll plazas. This creates several problems in the toll collection system:
The NHAI stated that this measure is necessary to make the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system transparent and efficient. The correct placement and reliability of FASTags are particularly crucial for the upcoming ‘Annual Pass System’ and ‘Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)’ tolling systems.
Cash Payment at Toll: If your FASTag is blacklisted, you will have to make a cash payment at the toll plaza, where this facility is available. Otherwise, entry into FASTag-exclusive lanes will be denied.
New Tag Required: To reactivate a blacklisted tag, you will need to contact your bank or wallet provider. Correctly affixing the tag to the windscreen, recharging the balance, and completing KYC will be necessary before the tag can be reactivated, which will require time and effort.
Legal Action: Repeated violations may lead to strict legal action in the future.
Always permanently affix the FASTag to the vehicle's windscreen. Avoid having the tag scanned while holding it in hand or placing it on the dashboard. Regularly check the FASTag balance and validity. Set up auto-recharge from your UPI or bank account for smooth travel at toll plazas.
This NHAI initiative is a significant step towards making toll collection digital and transparent. With over 98% penetration rate, FASTag has revolutionised electronic toll collection in India. However, practices like using loose FASTags affect the system's efficiency. The NHAI aims to prevent toll evasion, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure smooth travel for commuters.