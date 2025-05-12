scriptNIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak | Latest News | Patrika News
NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

According to the NIA, Kashmir Singh was a key link in the Nepal-based terror network of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Rinda. He is accused of being involved in a large conspiracy to provide shelter, logistics, and terror funding to Khalistani terrorists who had fled to Nepal.

BharatMay 12, 2025 / 08:45 am

Patrika Desk

National Investigation Agency

Kashmir Singh Galwaddi arrest, Nabha jailbreak: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Khalistani terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi from Motihari, Bihar on Sunday. The operation was conducted with the assistance of local police. Kashmir Singh hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, and was one of the notorious criminals who escaped during the high-profile Nabha jailbreak in Punjab in 2016.

Linked to Terrorist Network in Nepal

The NIA stated that the arrest was made in connection with a Khalistani terror conspiracy. After escaping from jail, Kashmir Singh collaborated with Khalistani terrorists like Babbar Khalsa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. He aided in the plans of terrorists based outside India. According to the NIA, Kashmir Singh was a key member of the Nepal-based network of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Rinda. He is accused of providing shelter, funds, and supplies to terrorists hiding in Nepal. He was also allegedly involved in incidents like the rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence office in Mohali.

Terrorist Previously Wanted

The NIA registered this case in August 2022. The investigation involves terrorist organisations such as Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). The investigation revealed a large network of terrorists and criminals operating across the border, smuggling weapons, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, and other terrorist materials into India. Kashmir Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA, and an arrest warrant was issued for him. A reward of ₹10 lakh was also announced for information leading to his arrest.

Action Taken Against Several Accused Previously

In July 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Harwinder Singh Rinda, Landa, and seven other accused in this case. Subsequently, two more chargesheets were filed against six more individuals. In August 2024, the NIA extradited Landa’s brother, Tarsem Singh, from the UAE and brought him to India. Another charge sheet was filed in December 2024.

