NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

Linked to Terrorist Network in Nepal The NIA stated that the arrest was made in connection with a Khalistani terror conspiracy. After escaping from jail, Kashmir Singh collaborated with Khalistani terrorists like Babbar Khalsa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. He aided in the plans of terrorists based outside India. According to the NIA, Kashmir Singh was a key member of the Nepal-based network of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Rinda. He is accused of providing shelter, funds, and supplies to terrorists hiding in Nepal. He was also allegedly involved in incidents like the rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence office in Mohali.

Terrorist Previously Wanted The NIA registered this case in August 2022. The investigation involves terrorist organisations such as Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). The investigation revealed a large network of terrorists and criminals operating across the border, smuggling weapons, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, and other terrorist materials into India. Kashmir Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA, and an arrest warrant was issued for him. A reward of ₹10 lakh was also announced for information leading to his arrest.