NIA's Major Success: Gangster Happy, Accused in 14 Terror Attacks, Deported from US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a major success. Notorious gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Pasiya, accused of plotting 14 terrorist attacks in Punjab, has been arrested in the United States and is now in the process of being extradited to India. Sources indicate that Happy Pasiya will soon be brought to India on a special aircraft and taken to the NIA headquarters in Delhi for questioning.
Happy Pasiya, linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is accused of carrying out several terrorist attacks in Punjab. The NIA had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for his capture. In January this year, Happy claimed responsibility for the explosion near the Gumtala police post in Amritsar and threatened further attacks. Furthermore, his name has emerged in connection with 14 terrorist attacks planned between November 2023 and March 2025.
According to sources, Happy Pasiya fled India, first going to Germany and then to the United States. He was apprehended in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI. His extradition was made possible with the assistance of Indian investigative agencies and Interpol. The NIA conducted raids at 17 locations belonging to Happy's associates in Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and other districts of Punjab, seizing several digital devices and incriminating documents.
According to the NIA, Happy Pasiya is a close associate of BKI terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, based in Pakistan. This organisation has been involved in establishing terrorist networks in India, recruiting youth, and smuggling weapons. The investigating agency has so far arrested 5 accused in this case and filed chargesheets against 3.
The process of bringing Happy Pasiya back to India is being considered a major achievement for Indian security agencies. This is expected to help curb terrorist activities in Punjab and other areas. The investigating agency is now preparing to interrogate Happy to uncover other members of the terrorist network and their plots.