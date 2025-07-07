NIA's Major Success: Gangster Happy, Accused in 14 Terror Attacks, Deported from US

According to sources, Happy Pasiya fled India, first going to Germany and then to the United States. He was apprehended in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI. His extradition was made possible with the assistance of Indian investigative agencies and Interpol. The NIA conducted raids at 17 locations belonging to Happy's associates in Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and other districts of Punjab, seizing several digital devices and incriminating documents.