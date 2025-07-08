Nitish Kumar Government Announces 35% Reservation for Women in Bihar Government Jobs

35 Percent Reservation for Women in Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a historic decision for the women of Bihar, just before the Bihar elections. The Nitish government has announced the implementation of 35 percent reservation for native women of Bihar in government jobs. This decision was unanimously passed in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.
Targeting the reservation for women in government jobs further, the Nitish government has implemented a domicile policy. Now, only native women of Bihar will benefit from the 35% reservation in direct recruitment in all government services, cadres, and positions at all levels. Women from outside Bihar will be excluded from this reservation and will have to apply under the general category.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described this decision as a significant step towards women's empowerment. He said, “This decision has been taken to economically empower the women of Bihar and provide them with more employment opportunities.” Experts believe that this policy will provide local women with more opportunities in government jobs, thereby improving their socio-economic status.
In the election year, this decision is being considered a masterstroke by the Nitish government. Political analysts say that this step could increase the NDA's popularity among women, as women in Bihar have been a strong vote bank for Nitish Kumar. In addition, the government has also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, which will increase employment and training opportunities for young people.
Following this decision, the Nitish government has also overtaken the opposition, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of a domicile policy. The government says that this step is in the interest of Bihar and its main objective is to give priority to local women.
This policy is expected to provide more opportunities in government jobs to millions of women in Bihar. However, this policy could pose a challenge for women from outside Bihar. The government has also clarified that only certified native women of Bihar will benefit from the reservation.