4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

National News

Nitish Kumar credits PM Modi for Bihar’s development, says entire House salutes him

After his speech, the CM told the RJD MLAs, "I gave you two chances. I went with you for development, but when you started creating a mess, I left you. Now I am with them, I will never come with you."

less than 1 minute read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File photo

On the fourth day of the Bihar Assembly Winter Session, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the new MLAs and, while starting the discussion on the Governor's address, bowed to the Prime Minister for playing a significant role in Bihar's development. He asked everyone to bow to Prime Minister Modi by raising their hands; when the RJD MLAs did not raise their hands, the Chief Minister asked, "Why are you not raising your hands? You should also do it."

I Will Never Go Back and Forth Again

After his speech, the CM told the RJD MLAs, "I gave you two chances. I went with you for development, but when you started creating a mess, I left you. Now I am with them, I will never come with you."

Nitish Lists Government's Achievements

Nitish Kumar asserted in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday that along with development, love and brotherhood have also been established in Bihar, and Hindu-Muslim clashes like before do not happen anymore. Referring to the fencing of graveyards, he said that this situation has arisen due to the fencing of temples along with the fencing of graveyards.

Bihar news

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 01:05 pm

Nitish Kumar credits PM Modi for Bihar's development, says entire House salutes him

