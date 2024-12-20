Nitish Kumar's Health: Bihar CM Cancels All Events After Sudden Illness

The opposition has been continuously attacking the Chief Minister’s travel plans. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also strongly opposed it. Sources suggest that CM Nitish has fallen ill due to the cold weather. Doctors have advised him to take rest. It’s important to note that Chief Minister Nitish is scheduled to embark on a ‘Pragati Yatra’ (Progress Journey) across Bihar from 23 December.

All Programmes Cancelled for Today CM Nitish Kumar had a pre-planned visit to his home district, Nalanda, today. He was to unveil a statue of Magadh emperor Jarasandha in Rajgir. The administration had made complete preparations. However, due to Nitish Kumar’s sudden illness, all programmes for today have been cancelled. This includes his crucial participation in the Business Connect event.