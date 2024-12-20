scriptNitish Kumar's Health: Bihar CM Cancels All Events After Sudden Illness | Latest News | Patrika News
Nitish Kumar's Health: Bihar CM Cancels All Events After Sudden Illness

Nitish Kumar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fell ill on Friday. Consequently, all of the Chief Minister’s pre-scheduled programmes for today have been cancelled.

PatnaDec 20, 2024 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fell ill on Friday. Consequently, all of his pre-scheduled programmes for today have been cancelled. He will also not be participating in the ongoing Global Investors Summit – Bihar Business Connect 2024 in Patna. However, detailed information regarding the Chief Minister’s health is yet to be released.
The opposition has been continuously attacking the Chief Minister’s travel plans. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also strongly opposed it.

Sources suggest that CM Nitish has fallen ill due to the cold weather. Doctors have advised him to take rest. It’s important to note that Chief Minister Nitish is scheduled to embark on a ‘Pragati Yatra’ (Progress Journey) across Bihar from 23 December.

All Programmes Cancelled for Today

CM Nitish Kumar had a pre-planned visit to his home district, Nalanda, today. He was to unveil a statue of Magadh emperor Jarasandha in Rajgir. The administration had made complete preparations. However, due to Nitish Kumar’s sudden illness, all programmes for today have been cancelled. This includes his crucial participation in the Business Connect event.

Pragati Yatra from 23 December

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to begin his ‘Pragati Yatra’ on 22 December. The journey will commence from West Champaran district on 23 December. In the first phase, CM Nitish will visit six districts until 28 December.

