There is no excitement in Delhi over Atishi becoming the Chief Minister: Shahnavaz Hussain

Shahnavaz Hussain further stated that Atishi says she is becoming the Chief Minister for Arvind Kejriwal because she cannot sign files related to the Chief Minister. The BJP spokesperson took a jibe, saying, “Whatever Kejriwal says, she agrees.”

The BJP spokesperson said that there is no excitement in Delhi over Atishi becoming the Chief Minister. Everyone knows that she will be the last Chief Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party. Whenever the election takes place, the BJP will form the government. You have been completely exposed.

In the context of the Haryana election, the BJP spokesperson said that Kumari Selja is a big leader of the Dalit community. There is intense groupism in the Haryana Congress. Hooda and his supporters are involved in groups, making statements against each other. It has become clear that the Congress is fighting within itself. We are with the people, and the BJP government will be formed for the third time.

Regarding the Tirupati Balaji temple issue in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP spokesperson said, “We are all sad that adulteration was done in the prasad of Tirupati Balaji temple. The investigation report has come, and the Health Minister has also talked about investigating the matter. Whoever is involved should not be spared, and they should be given the harshest punishment. The culprit should be hanged at the crossroads so that no one dares to play with people’s religious sentiments again.”