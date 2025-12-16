16 December 2025,

National News

No PUC, No Fuel: Petrol to be denied to these vehicles in Delhi from Thursday

The Delhi government has taken a strict step against air pollution. On Tuesday, it announced the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign, which will come into effect from Thursday.

Dec 16, 2025

No PUC, No Fuel: In a significant move amidst rising pollution in the nation's capital, Delhi, and surrounding areas, the government has taken a decisive step. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday that vehicle owners without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided with fuel at petrol pumps starting Thursday, as the air quality in the capital remains at dangerous levels.

Delhi's Plight Worsens Due to Pollution

This decision comes at a time when the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday, after remaining in the 'Severe' category for three consecutive days. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 377 at 8 AM.

68,986 Challans Issued for No PUCC in October

According to enforcement data, out of the total challans issued by police personnel in September, 54,615 were for driving vehicles without a PUCC, accounting for approximately 17 percent of the total. This number saw a further increase in October, with a total of 68,986 PUCC-related challans (23 percent) being issued.

Minister Compares with Last Year's AQI Trends

Addressing a press conference on the serious issue of pollution in the capital, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the AQI is currently 363, which falls under the severe category, a situation that has persisted for the last 10 years. He noted that on the same day last year, the AQI was 380, while this year it has been recorded at 363.

AAP Government Responsible for Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Holding the previous government responsible for the pollution, Sirsa remarked that the Aam Aadmi Party has burdened Delhi with this problem over the last 10 years. He added that the pollution crisis cannot be resolved in a few months, and it is impossible for any elected government to completely control the AQI within 9-10 months.

He further stated, "I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are performing better than the dishonest AAP government and are making efforts every day to reduce the AQI. This disease of pollution was given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are continuously working to cure it."

