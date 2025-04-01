Noida: Massive fire at Atta Market, people break office and showroom windows to escape

Noida Sector 20 Police Station Incident The incident occurred in the Sector 20 area of Noida. Atta Market is one of the busiest areas in Noida. The fire was first spotted near the stairs on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors. While those on the ground floor managed to escape, dozens on the upper floors were trapped by the fire and smoke. Several fire engines arrived swiftly and commenced rescue operations.

Panic Erupts in Shopping Complex Following Major Fire The massive fire at Krishna Plaza in Atta Market, Noida Sector 18, caused widespread terror. The fire quickly engulfed the entire complex. The thick smoke created a suffocating atmosphere, causing respiratory distress for many. People broke windows of showrooms and offices to escape, offering some relief but the situation remained extremely dangerous. Some individuals jumped from the building, resulting in three serious injuries. The injured were immediately hospitalised.

Fire Brigade Rescues 50 People The fire brigade arrived promptly and began firefighting operations. Firefighters also broke windows to provide fresh air to those trapped inside and prevent suffocation. Using ladders and hydraulic equipment, approximately 50 people were safely rescued. Ambulances and police were also deployed. Several individuals were hospitalised as a precaution. The cause of the fire remains unclear, but a short circuit is suspected.

#WATCH | UP | Fire breaks out in a commercial building housing offices in Noida's Sector 18; Fire Dept and Police present Joint CP Shiv Hari Meena says, "We got information about a fire incident in the Krishna Plaza building. Many people have been rescued from the building.… pic.twitter.com/hJMVKgVWtP— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025 Videos of the incident are rapidly circulating on social media, showing people pleading for help from building windows. A large crowd gathered in the market following the fire. Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Cooling operations continued for a considerable time after the fire was brought under control. The entire building has been sealed off, and access is restricted.