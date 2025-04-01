scriptNoida: Massive fire at Atta Market, people break office and showroom windows to escape | Latest News | Patrika News
Noida: Massive fire at Atta Market, people break office and showroom windows to escape

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at Atta Market, Sector 18, Noida, a city adjacent to Delhi. The fire was so intense that people jumped from the upper floors of showrooms and offices to save their lives.

Apr 01, 2025

Patrika Desk

A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday in Krishna Plaza shopping complex, located in Sector 18, Atta Market, Noida, a city in the National Capital Region (NCR) adjacent to Delhi. The fire, which started suddenly in the afternoon, caused widespread panic. People were seen jumping from windows and balconies to escape the blaze. Approximately 50 individuals trapped inside the building were rescued by the fire brigade, averting a potentially larger tragedy. Krishna Plaza houses numerous offices and showrooms, many of which were open at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, although the fire brigade suspects a short circuit.

The incident occurred in the Sector 20 area of Noida. Atta Market is one of the busiest areas in Noida. The fire was first spotted near the stairs on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors. While those on the ground floor managed to escape, dozens on the upper floors were trapped by the fire and smoke. Several fire engines arrived swiftly and commenced rescue operations.

The massive fire at Krishna Plaza in Atta Market, Noida Sector 18, caused widespread terror. The fire quickly engulfed the entire complex. The thick smoke created a suffocating atmosphere, causing respiratory distress for many. People broke windows of showrooms and offices to escape, offering some relief but the situation remained extremely dangerous. Some individuals jumped from the building, resulting in three serious injuries. The injured were immediately hospitalised.

The fire brigade arrived promptly and began firefighting operations. Firefighters also broke windows to provide fresh air to those trapped inside and prevent suffocation. Using ladders and hydraulic equipment, approximately 50 people were safely rescued. Ambulances and police were also deployed. Several individuals were hospitalised as a precaution. The cause of the fire remains unclear, but a short circuit is suspected.
Videos of the incident are rapidly circulating on social media, showing people pleading for help from building windows. A large crowd gathered in the market following the fire. Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Cooling operations continued for a considerable time after the fire was brought under control. The entire building has been sealed off, and access is restricted.

Joint CP Shiv Hari Meena stated, “We received information about a fire at the Krishna Plaza building. Many people have been rescued. Those complaining of suffocation have been admitted to a local hospital. A short circuit is suspected as the cause. We are investigating further. All floors are being re-examined.”

