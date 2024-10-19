Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

According to sources, the incident occurred in the Paras Seasons Society in Sector-168, Noida, when a resident, Neeraj, tried to enter the society without a sticker on his car. The security guard and the society’s residents got into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight. The guard allegedly beat up the resident and pulled his hair.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral on Social Media After the incident, a large number of society residents gathered at the gate to protest. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with people demanding action against the culprits. The Noida police have stated that the SHO of Expressway Noida has been instructed to investigate the matter and take necessary action.