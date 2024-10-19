scriptNoida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute | Latest News | Patrika News
Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

The guard stopped a car without a sticker from entering the society, leading to a huge commotion. The police are currently investigating the matter.

NoidaOct 19, 2024 / 01:53 pm

Noida: A huge ruckus broke out in a high-rise society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, over a car without a sticker. The incident sparked outrage among the residents. The police are currently investigating the matter and have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.
According to sources, the incident occurred in the Paras Seasons Society in Sector-168, Noida, when a resident, Neeraj, tried to enter the society without a sticker on his car. The security guard and the society’s residents got into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight. The guard allegedly beat up the resident and pulled his hair.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral on Social Media

After the incident, a large number of society residents gathered at the gate to protest. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with people demanding action against the culprits. The Noida police have stated that the SHO of Expressway Noida has been instructed to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Dispute Over Car Without Society’s Sticker

It is reported that Neeraj was going to his car when the guard stopped him, citing the absence of the society’s sticker on his vehicle. The guard allegedly beat him up, pulled his hair, and threw him to the ground when Neeraj insisted on entering the society.

