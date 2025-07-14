14 July 2025,

Monday

National News

North and South Bihar to be better connected soon: CM Nitish Kumar

Construction work on the link road, ROB, and other projects continues in Karjan, Patna district.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

CM Nitish Kumar (Photo Source: ANI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the expeditious completion of the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge project to quickly connect North Bihar with the southern part of Bhagalpur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the progress of this bridge being constructed over the Ganga River and clearly instructed the officials to accelerate the construction work so that the bridge can be made available to the public as soon as possible.

Inspection of the Bridge from Karjan via Kalyanpur to the Ganga Bank

The Chief Minister inspected various parts of the bridge construction by reaching the Ganga bank via Kalyanpur from Karjan in Athmalgola block. During this time, Sandeep Pudukulkatti, Secretary of the Road Construction Department, showed him the site plan and explained that approximately 60% of the bridge's work has been completed. The construction of this 5.5-kilometre-long greenfield bridge will establish a direct link between NH-31 (Karjan) and NH-28 (Tajpur), significantly improving connectivity between North and South Bihar.

16.2-kilometre Road from Tajpur to Chaklalashahi Already Completed

Under the project, a 16.2-kilometre-long road from Tajpur to Chaklalashahi has already been completed. Meanwhile, work on the link road, ROB, and other constructions from Karjan in Patna district to the bridge is ongoing. The completion of the bridge will reduce traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and Rajendra Setu, making travel smoother and saving time.

Easier Access to Hospitals

The Chief Minister said that the bridge will make it easier to access religious, educational, and medical institutions, and will benefit Samastipur, Begusarai, and Muzaffarpur districts. The state government has allocated ₹2875.02 crore for the completion of this project, which is being constructed by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation. The total length of the bridge is 5.51 kilometres, while the length of the link road is 45.75 kilometres. The entire corridor will be 51.26 kilometres long.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 03:08 pm

English News / National News / North and South Bihar to be better connected soon: CM Nitish Kumar
