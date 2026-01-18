North India faces 'White Emergency' as pollution meter hits 444; air travel now relies on 'FogCare'

North India's plains are facing a double blow from nature. On one hand, icy winds from the mountains have intensified the shivers, while on the other, a thick blanket of fog has blurred everything from roads to the sky. The situation in Delhi-NCR is so dire that sunlight is unable to reach the ground, creating a 'Day Cold' like condition. The fog has most severely impacted Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Due to zero visibility, landing and take-off of aircraft are facing significant difficulties. In the meantime, Air India has provided great relief to passengers by launching the FogCare service. Under this, if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to fog, you can change your travel date or opt for a refund without any extra charge. This step is proving to be a major safety net for passengers travelling in winter.