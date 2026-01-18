North India faces 'White Emergency' as pollution meter hits 444; air travel now relies on 'FogCare'

Fog Alert in North India (Image: Patrika)
North India's plains are facing a double blow from nature. On one hand, icy winds from the mountains have intensified the shivers, while on the other, a thick blanket of fog has blurred everything from roads to the sky. The situation in Delhi-NCR is so dire that sunlight is unable to reach the ground, creating a 'Day Cold' like condition. The fog has most severely impacted Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Due to zero visibility, landing and take-off of aircraft are facing significant difficulties. In the meantime, Air India has provided great relief to passengers by launching the FogCare service. Under this, if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to fog, you can change your travel date or opt for a refund without any extra charge. This step is proving to be a major safety net for passengers travelling in winter.
Fog is not the only cause of trouble; the toxic smoke mixed with it has now become 'smog'. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 444. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be difficult to get rid of these fine pollution particles until strong winds blow. Doctors say that this air is as dangerous as smoking 20 cigarettes for a healthy person. People are reaching hospitals complaining of eye irritation and sore throat.
The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for the next 2 to 3 days. Dense fog is expected to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, the moisture in the atmosphere has increased, which can make the fog even denser. The administration has appealed to the public to use fog lights while driving on highways and maintain very low speeds.
Passenger Anger: Passengers stranded at railway stations say that trains are running 12-12 hours late, forcing children and the elderly to spend nights on the platforms.
Environmentalists: Experts say that merely banning construction activities is not enough; we need to look for a permanent solution to pollution, otherwise North India will continue to become a 'gas chamber' like this every year.
If the pollution level does not decrease in the next 24 hours, the Delhi government may implement strict rules like 'Odd-Even'. Preparations are underway to shift schools entirely to online mode. Meanwhile, airline companies are considering expanding 'Fog Care' like facilities to other cities as well, to reduce crowds at airports.
A frightening aspect of this weather is road accidents. Reports of 'multiple vehicle collisions' are coming in from routes like the Yamuna Expressway and Western Peripheral. Due to fog, drivers cannot see the vehicle in front, which is proving to be fatal. The transport department has suggested imposing some restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles at night.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending