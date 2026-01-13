North India Gripped by Cold Wave: Red Alert in Delhi-Punjab, Mercury Dips Below Freezing in Rajasthan, Know When Relief is Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe cold and dense fog across north India until January 18. (Photo Credit: ANI)
Cold Wave North India: The cold wave has intensified winter's bite across several states in North India, leading to severe cold day conditions in many regions. Minimum temperatures in states including the capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kutch, and Saurashtra were recorded 3 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal. In many places, temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius.
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are already experiencing extreme cold. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains was recorded in Bathinda, Punjab, at 0.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts of southern Tamil Nadu.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in North Indian states until January 18. Dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) is anticipated during the morning hours, which could severely disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Relief is expected thereafter.
In western Rajasthan, mercury levels in many areas of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, and Sikar and Churu have dropped below the freezing point. At night, temperatures here reach the freezing point. Due to the severe cold wave and dense fog, not only are crops falling victim to frost in many places, but daily life and animal husbandry are also being impacted.
