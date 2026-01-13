13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

North India Gripped by Cold Wave: Red Alert in Delhi-Punjab, Mercury Dips Below Freezing in Rajasthan, Know When Relief is Expected

Cold Wave Grips North India! Red Alert Issued for Delhi-Punjab, Mercury Dips Below Zero in Rajasthan.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Cold wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe cold and dense fog across north India until January 18. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Cold Wave North India: The cold wave has intensified winter's bite across several states in North India, leading to severe cold day conditions in many regions. Minimum temperatures in states including the capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kutch, and Saurashtra were recorded 3 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal. In many places, temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are already experiencing extreme cold. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains was recorded in Bathinda, Punjab, at 0.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in North Indian states until January 18. Dense fog (visibility less than 50 meters) is anticipated during the morning hours, which could severely disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Relief is expected thereafter.

Cold Wave Alert for Two Days

  • January 13: Red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and yellow alert for Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand.
  • January 14: Yellow alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Winter's Grip on the Desert

In western Rajasthan, mercury levels in many areas of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, and Sikar and Churu have dropped below the freezing point. At night, temperatures here reach the freezing point. Due to the severe cold wave and dense fog, not only are crops falling victim to frost in many places, but daily life and animal husbandry are also being impacted.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 08:13 am

News / National News / North India Gripped by Cold Wave: Red Alert in Delhi-Punjab, Mercury Dips Below Freezing in Rajasthan, Know When Relief is Expected

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.