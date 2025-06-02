Northeast India Rains Claim 34 Lives, Assam Breaks 132-Year-Old Record

Over 3.64 Lakh People Affected by Floods in Assam Rescue operations are underway to evacuate people from flood and landslide-affected areas. The Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles are involved in the rescue efforts. Over 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of Assam are reported to be affected by the floods. Road and rail services have been disrupted, causing significant hardship. Ten major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark due to the torrential rain.

On Day 2 of Operation JalRahat-2, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued extensive rescue efforts across Imphal East and West, evacuating over 500 civilians from severely waterlogged areas of Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup. 10 flood relief columns… pic.twitter.com/r2aQeLXai0 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025 132-Year Rainfall Record Broken in Assam The onset of the monsoon in Assam and Northeast India has brought devastation. On 1 June, Silchar, Assam, recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall within 24 hours – the highest single-day rainfall in 132 years. The previous record of 290.3 mm was set in 1893. The onset of the monsoon in Assam and Northeast India has brought devastation. On 1 June, Silchar, Assam, recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall within 24 hours – the highest single-day rainfall in 132 years. The previous record of 290.3 mm was set in 1893.

#WATCH | Mangan, Sikkim | Restoration work underway as one of the bases of the Phidang Bailey Bridge connecting Mangan to Chungthang is partially damaged due to the current of the Teesta River. pic.twitter.com/9tWy3vRbup — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025 Heavy Rainfall and School Closures in Tripura Over 10,000 people in Tripura are affected by continuous heavy rainfall. All schools in the capital, Aizawl, were closed on 2 June due to heavy rain. Since 30 May, there have been 211 landslide incidents in the state. Over 10,000 people in Tripura are affected by continuous heavy rainfall. All schools in the capital, Aizawl, were closed on 2 June due to heavy rain. Since 30 May, there have been 211 landslide incidents in the state.

Rain Alert for These States Several areas in New Delhi-NCR experienced rainfall on Sunday. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with strong winds is expected in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is possible in West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has issued rain alerts for 30 districts in Rajasthan and 50 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Heavy snowfall is occurring in higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, and heavy rain in lower areas. The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed following an avalanche near Zojila Pass. Local administration is engaged in relief efforts.