Northeast India Rains Claim 34 Lives, Assam Breaks 132-Year-Old Record

Over 3.64 Lakh People Affected by Floods in Assam Rescue operations are underway to evacuate people from flood and landslide-affected areas. The Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles are involved in the rescue efforts. Over 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of Assam are reported to be affected by the floods. Road and rail services have been disrupted, causing significant hardship. Ten major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark due to the torrential rain.
132-Year Rainfall Record Broken in Assam The onset of the monsoon in Assam and Northeast India has brought devastation. On 1 June, Silchar, Assam, recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall within 24 hours – the highest single-day rainfall in 132 years. The previous record of 290.3 mm was set in 1893.
3,365 Houses Damaged in Manipur Manipur is also experiencing severe flooding, affecting over 19,000 people. Torrential rain has caused significant damage to 3,365 houses. Rescue teams have saved over 1,500 people. Social media is circulating images of rescue efforts, showing officials carrying people to safety.
Heavy Rainfall and School Closures in Tripura Over 10,000 people in Tripura are affected by continuous heavy rainfall. All schools in the capital, Aizawl, were closed on 2 June due to heavy rain. Since 30 May, there have been 211 landslide incidents in the state.
Rain Alert for These States Several areas in New Delhi-NCR experienced rainfall on Sunday. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with strong winds is expected in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is possible in West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has issued rain alerts for 30 districts in Rajasthan and 50 districts in Madhya Pradesh.
Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Heavy snowfall is occurring in higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, and heavy rain in lower areas. The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed following an avalanche near Zojila Pass. Local administration is engaged in relief efforts.
Western Disturbance Active in Rajasthan from Today In Rajasthan, the heat is not intense amidst the dust storms and rain. Temperatures remained low in most cities on Sunday. According to the meteorological centre, a new western disturbance will become active on Monday. This is likely to increase dust storm and rain activity. Between 2 and 5 June, strong thunderstorms and dust storms are expected in the Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions in the afternoon.