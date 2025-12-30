Northern India Faces Two More Difficult Days as IMD Issues Alert Amidst Severe Fog and Smog

A total of 128 flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as runway visibility dropped below 50 metres. This included 64 arrivals and 64 departures. Additionally, over 300 flights were delayed by anywhere from half an hour to four hours. Eight flights arriving in Delhi were diverted to cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Despite Cat-III technology, operations were affected due to safety reasons.