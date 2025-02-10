Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

Congress’s Zero Representation: Not Just Delhi In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party failed to win a single seat. Furthermore, Congress does not hold a single MLA seat in several states across India, including large states like Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: Congress’s Zero MLAs Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats. Assembly elections were held there in May 2024. The Congress party contested the election strongly, but failed to win a single seat. Most of the party’s candidates finished third or had their deposits forfeited.

Sikkim: 32 Seats, Congress-0 Sikkim has 32 assembly seats, all currently held by the NDA. While Congress held power in Sikkim at one point, it currently holds zero seats. Nagaland: 60 Seats, Congress-0 Nagaland has 60 assembly seats. Assembly elections were held there in February 2023. Congress failed to win a single seat. The seat distribution is as follows: NDPP (25), BJP (12), NCP (7), NPP (5), LJP(R) (2), RPI (2), NPF (2), and Independents (5).