Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

Congress’s Zero Representation: Not Just Delhi In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party failed to win a single seat. Furthermore, Congress does not hold a single MLA seat in several states across India, including large states like Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh: Congress’s Zero MLAs Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats. Assembly elections were held there in May 2024. The Congress party contested the election strongly, but failed to win a single seat. Most of the party’s candidates finished third or had their deposits forfeited.
Sikkim: 32 Seats, Congress-0 Sikkim has 32 assembly seats, all currently held by the NDA. While Congress held power in Sikkim at one point, it currently holds zero seats.
Nagaland: 60 Seats, Congress-0 Nagaland has 60 assembly seats. Assembly elections were held there in February 2023. Congress failed to win a single seat. The seat distribution is as follows: NDPP (25), BJP (12), NCP (7), NPP (5), LJP(R) (2), RPI (2), NPF (2), and Independents (5).
Congress’s Zero MLAs in Delhi Delhi has 70 assembly seats. The recent Delhi election results delivered a major blow to the Congress party, which failed to win a single seat. This continues a trend from the 2020 and 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Although there was speculation that Congress might win seats this time, it failed to do so.