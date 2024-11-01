scriptNovember Holiday List: Banks Will Be Closed on These Days, Check the Complete List | Latest News | Patrika News
November Holiday List: Banks Will Be Closed on These Days, Check the Complete List

Holiday November List: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for November 2024. There will be a total of 13 days when banks will be closed this month.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 11:20 am

Patrika Desk

Public Holidays 2024
There will be a total of 13 days when banks will be closed this month, including weekend holidays. These holidays are determined by various states and festivals, so not all banks will be closed on the same days. To ensure that your banking work is done on time, make sure to check the list of holidays before visiting your branch this month.
The list of holidays is usually determined state-wise, which means not all banks will be closed on the same days. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, which are common holidays for banks across the country.

13 Days of Bank Holidays in November

In November, there are several festivals and occasions like Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Puja), Kut Festival, Kannada Rajyotsava, Bali Padmavati, Vikram Samvat New Year’s Day, Chhath (evening prayer), Chhath (morning prayer)/Vangala Festival, Egaas-Bagwal, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima/Rahas Purnima, and Kannada Das Jayanti. As a result, there will be a total of 13 days when banks will be closed this month.

Bank Holidays in November 2024

1 November- Banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur on account of Diwali, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

2 November- Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Bali Padmavati/Lakshmi Puja (Diwali)/Gowardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year’s Day.
3 November- Sunday.

7 November- Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states on account of Chhath (evening prayer).

8 November- Banks will be closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya on account of Chhath (morning prayer)/Vangala Festival.
9 November- Second Saturday of the month.

10 November- Sunday.

12 November- Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Haryana, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar on account of Egaas-Bagwal.
15 November- Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima/Rahas Purnima.
17 November- Sunday.

18 November- Banks will be closed in Karnataka on account of Kannada Das Jayanti.

23 November- Fourth Saturday of the month.

24 November- Sunday.

