Good News for Air Passengers! Free Cancellation and Date Change in 48 Hours, Full Refund in 21 Days

Flight Ticket Refund Rule (Image: ANI)
Flight Cancellation Rule: Good news for air travellers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed significant changes to air ticket cancellation and refund rules. Now, there will be no extra charges for cancelling or changing the date of a ticket within 48 hours of booking. Additionally, passengers will have the option to keep their refund in the airline's credit shell, rather than it being the default option.
Passengers and consumer rights groups have long been calling high cancellation charges a 'hidden penalty'. The DGCA has issued a draft amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). Feedback has been sought until November 30. This proposal will apply to all airlines. Once implemented, the ticketing system will become easier and more transparent for Indian air travellers. It is currently in the draft stage, but relief is expected soon.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending