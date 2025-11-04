Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Good News for Air Passengers! Free Cancellation and Date Change in 48 Hours, Full Refund in 21 Days

The DGCA has proposed changes to air ticket cancellation and refund rules. Now, tickets can be cancelled or modified for free within 48 hours of booking. It will be up to the passengers whether to keep the refund in a credit shell.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Flight Ticket Refund Rule (Image: ANI)

Flight Cancellation Rule: Good news for air travellers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed significant changes to air ticket cancellation and refund rules. Now, there will be no extra charges for cancelling or changing the date of a ticket within 48 hours of booking. Additionally, passengers will have the option to keep their refund in the airline's credit shell, rather than it being the default option.

Key Changes

  • 48-hour 'Look-in' Period: Tickets can be cancelled or modified free of charge for up to 48 hours after booking.
  • Domestic Flights: Booking at least 5 days before departure.
  • International Flights: Booking at least 15 days before departure.
  • Bookings made with shorter notice will be subject to existing cancellation charges.

Refund Rules

  • Refunds for tickets purchased through travel agents/portals will also be the responsibility of the airlines.
  • Full refunds will be processed within 21 working days.
  • Credit Shell: Passengers can opt to keep their refund in a credit shell if they wish, but it will not be mandatory.

Why These Changes?

Passengers and consumer rights groups have long been calling high cancellation charges a 'hidden penalty'. The DGCA has issued a draft amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). Feedback has been sought until November 30. This proposal will apply to all airlines. Once implemented, the ticketing system will become easier and more transparent for Indian air travellers. It is currently in the draft stage, but relief is expected soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 04:34 pm

English News / National News / Good News for Air Passengers! Free Cancellation and Date Change in 48 Hours, Full Refund in 21 Days

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

State

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Suffers Blow as Star Campaigner Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Patna

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

jyoti singh
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.