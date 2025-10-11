NPCI Launches Pilot for UPI Payments via ChatGPT

This innovative system, named "Agentic Payments," allows ChatGPT to function as a personal shopping agent. In the pilot phase, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the partner banks, while Tata Group's BigBasket and Vodafone Idea are among the initial platforms. Users will have the option to reserve funds using the UPI Reserve Pay feature, enhancing security. Every transaction will require user confirmation, and real-time tracking will be available.