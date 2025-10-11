Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

NPCI Launches Pilot for UPI Payments via ChatGPT

OpenAI, NPCI, and Razorpay have launched a pilot to integrate UPI payments into ChatGPT, allowing users to shop and pay without switching apps.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

ChatGPT (Image: Patrika)

A new era is set to begin in the world of Digital Payments. OpenAI, in collaboration with India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech company Razorpay, has launched a pilot program to integrate UPI Payments into ChatGPT. Users can now search for products, shop, and complete payments directly via UPI within ChatGPT without switching apps.

What is this new feature?

This innovative system, named "Agentic Payments," allows ChatGPT to function as a personal shopping agent. In the pilot phase, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the partner banks, while Tata Group's BigBasket and Vodafone Idea are among the initial platforms. Users will have the option to reserve funds using the UPI Reserve Pay feature, enhancing security. Every transaction will require user confirmation, and real-time tracking will be available.

Major Update from NPCI

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, NPCI unveiled several new initiatives, with this pilot being a prominent one. Additionally, NPCI has launched its own AI-powered "UPI Help" driven by a Small Language Model (SLM), which will assist with payments, mandates, and dispute resolution. UPI, which handles over 20 billion transactions every month, is now becoming smarter with AI.

Special Focus on Security

Partners have emphasised that data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance are top priorities. Users will have the option to set spending limits, and transactions will always require confirmation before proceeding.

11 Oct 2025 05:54 pm

