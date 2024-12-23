scriptNPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications | Latest News | Patrika News
NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

NPPA Revises Drug Prices: The revised prices announced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) primarily affect vaccines for various diseases and distilled water used in injections.

Dec 23, 2024

Patrika Desk

NPPA Revises Drug Prices: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the body responsible for fixing drug prices in India, has set retail prices for 65 new drug formulations and revised the maximum prices of 20 existing ones. The newly priced drugs primarily treat Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and pain. The revised prices mainly affect vaccines for various diseases and distilled water used for injections. These new prices have been notified based on decisions taken at an NPPA meeting.

MRP Fixed

According to the notification, the maximum retail prices have been fixed for formulations including Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe tablet combinations (FDC) – commonly used to treat cholesterol; dispersible Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate, used in bacterial infection treatment; and Gliclazide and Metformin Hydrochloride, used in Type 2 diabetes management. In addition, prices have been set for Vitamin D3 supplements and the antifungal drug Itraconazole capsules.

Vaccine Prices Revised

The NPPA notification states that the revised maximum prices include 13 new drugs among the 20 medications. These primarily involve new prices for injectable immunoglobulins and distilled water for rabies, tetanus, measles, and BCG vaccines. The list also includes seven essential formulations such as injections of Thiamine (Vitamin B1), Lignocaine, tablets of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), and tablets and syrups of Clarithromycin (an antibiotic).

