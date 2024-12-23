NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

MRP Fixed According to the notification, the maximum retail prices have been fixed for formulations including Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe tablet combinations (FDC) – commonly used to treat cholesterol; dispersible Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate, used in bacterial infection treatment; and Gliclazide and Metformin Hydrochloride, used in Type 2 diabetes management. In addition, prices have been set for Vitamin D3 supplements and the antifungal drug Itraconazole capsules.

Vaccine Prices Revised The NPPA notification states that the revised maximum prices include 13 new drugs among the 20 medications. These primarily involve new prices for injectable immunoglobulins and distilled water for rabies, tetanus, measles, and BCG vaccines. The list also includes seven essential formulations such as injections of Thiamine (Vitamin B1), Lignocaine, tablets of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), and tablets and syrups of Clarithromycin (an antibiotic).