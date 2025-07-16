16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

NRI Arrested in Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Case

Punjab Police have solved the hit-and-run case of marathon runner Fauja Singh in just 30 hours.

Chandigarh Punjab

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

NRI arrested (Photo-ANI)

Fauja Singh Death: Punjab Police have arrested a 30-year-old NRI (Amritpal Singh Dhillon) in connection with the hit-and-run death of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh. Police have also recovered his Fortuner SUV. This action comes within 30 hours of the 114-year-old athlete's death. According to police, after the accident, Dhillon attempted to reach his ancestral village, Kartarpur, via several villages, leaving Jalandhar city.

To Appear in Court Today

Dhillon, a resident of Dasupur village, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, was apprehended late Tuesday night and is being questioned at the Bhupur police station. He will be produced in court today and may be taken into police remand.

Police Recover Fortuner

According to police, officers compiled a list of suspect vehicles following the incident. Late Tuesday evening, officers identified a Fortuner SUV. Preliminary investigations also revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Varinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala.

Lives with Mother and Three Sisters in Canada

Jalandhar police teams immediately went to Kapurthala to question Varinder Singh. During questioning, Varinder revealed that he had sold the car two years ago to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, an NRI who had recently returned from Canada. Police also stated that Dhillon has three sisters and his mother resides in Canada.

Dhillon claimed he did not know at the time that the deceased was Fauja Singh and only learned of the marathon runner's death later through news reports. Fauja Singh, affectionately known as ‘Pagdihari Baawandar’, died on Monday after being hit by an unknown vehicle while walking in his ancestral village of Byaas in Jalandhar district.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 11:12 am

English News / National News / NRI Arrested in Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Case
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.