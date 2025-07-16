NRI Arrested in Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Case

Fauja Singh Death: Punjab Police have arrested a 30-year-old NRI (Amritpal Singh Dhillon) in connection with the hit-and-run death of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh. Police have also recovered his Fortuner SUV. This action comes within 30 hours of the 114-year-old athlete's death. According to police, after the accident, Dhillon attempted to reach his ancestral village, Kartarpur, via several villages, leaving Jalandhar city.
Dhillon, a resident of Dasupur village, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, was apprehended late Tuesday night and is being questioned at the Bhupur police station. He will be produced in court today and may be taken into police remand.
According to police, officers compiled a list of suspect vehicles following the incident. Late Tuesday evening, officers identified a Fortuner SUV. Preliminary investigations also revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Varinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala.
Jalandhar police teams immediately went to Kapurthala to question Varinder Singh. During questioning, Varinder revealed that he had sold the car two years ago to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, an NRI who had recently returned from Canada. Police also stated that Dhillon has three sisters and his mother resides in Canada.
Dhillon claimed he did not know at the time that the deceased was Fauja Singh and only learned of the marathon runner's death later through news reports. Fauja Singh, affectionately known as ‘Pagdihari Baawandar’, died on Monday after being hit by an unknown vehicle while walking in his ancestral village of Byaas in Jalandhar district.