Nuclear Energy Bill to be Presented in Parliament Today, Will Private Companies Get a Chance?

Parliament Winter Session: The winter session of Parliament is underway. On the eleventh day of the session today, discussions on pending bills and the process of passing them in both houses may gain momentum. Today, the Modi government will introduce the Atomic Energy Amendment Bill. This bill will pave the way for the entry of private companies into the country's atomic energy sector. Along with this, discussions on bills like the Corporate Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India may also take place today. There are also indications of uproar regarding SIR.