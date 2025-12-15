Nuclear Energy Bill to be Presented in Parliament Today, Will Private Companies Get a Chance?

Parliament (Image: IANS)
Parliament Winter Session: The winter session of Parliament is underway. On the eleventh day of the session today, discussions on pending bills and the process of passing them in both houses may gain momentum. Today, the Modi government will introduce the Atomic Energy Amendment Bill. This bill will pave the way for the entry of private companies into the country's atomic energy sector. Along with this, discussions on bills like the Corporate Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India may also take place today. There are also indications of uproar regarding SIR.
Meanwhile, the entry of private companies into the field of atomic energy is also being seen as a major energy reform. Until now, this sector was completely under government control, but now it will also open up for the private sector. The Modi cabinet has already approved this bill. Discussions are expected on this today.
The participation of private companies in atomic energy production will help the country achieve 100 GW of nuclear capacity. This is crucial for the country to meet its clean energy and net-zero targets.
Major private companies involved in electricity generation in the country are showing interest in the atomic energy sector. Ambani, Adani, and Jindal Power are reportedly keen to invest in this sector. These major companies plan to establish atomic energy plants and work towards meeting the growing demand for electricity.
However, the central government has clarified that safety standards will not be compromised in private atomic plants. Furthermore, all future work will be carried out in coordination with the Atomic Department. Atomic energy is a sensitive sector, hence all projects will have to adhere to strict safety protocols.
