Nuh Expressway Horrific Accident: Two Trailers Catch Fire After Vehicle Collision, Drivers and Cleaners Burnt Alive

Image: PTI's X post
A horrific road accident has been reported in Nuh, Haryana. The accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Around five vehicles collided with each other, resulting in two trailers catching fire. Two people died on the spot due to the fire. The expressway remained jammed for several hours after the incident. Police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, cleared the traffic jam, and resumed the flow of vehicles.
According to information received from the police, the accident took place around 8:30 AM near the villages of Sabras and Gud, which fall under the jurisdiction of Mohammadpur Ahir police station. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to the sudden braking of two trailers. As the trailers braked abruptly, two trucks and a container coming at high speed from behind collided with them. The collision was so severe that one truck was completely mangled, and its contents were scattered on the road.
Due to the collision, both trailers caught fire, and within moments, the flames spread to the cabin. Everything happened so quickly that the driver and cleaner inside the cabin did not even get a chance to escape the truck and were burnt alive inside the vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the flames. After several hours of strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control. Subsequently, the bodies of the deceased trapped in the trailer cabins were recovered. However, the bodies were so badly burnt that they could not be identified. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.
According to the police, the drivers who applied sudden brakes, causing this accident, fled the scene after the incident. The police are searching for both individuals. According to local residents, the situation became uncontrollable due to the police not reaching the spot for a considerable time after the incident. Hydra and rescue resources also did not arrive for a long time, causing traffic disruption for hours. Furthermore, the toll management also failed to make any arrangements to control the situation. The police have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident.
