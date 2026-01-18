Nuh Expressway Horrific Accident: Two Trailers Catch Fire After Vehicle Collision, Drivers and Cleaners Burnt Alive

Due to the collision, both trailers caught fire, and within moments, the flames spread to the cabin. Everything happened so quickly that the driver and cleaner inside the cabin did not even get a chance to escape the truck and were burnt alive inside the vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the flames. After several hours of strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control. Subsequently, the bodies of the deceased trapped in the trailer cabins were recovered. However, the bodies were so badly burnt that they could not be identified. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.