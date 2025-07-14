Nuh: Internet Suspended as Shobha Yatra Resumes Two Years After Violence

A Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will be taken out today in the Nuh district of Haryana. Before the procession, the government had shut down internet services in the area and also imposed a ban on bulk SMS services. The internet has been suspended in the district since 9 pm on Sunday, and orders have also been issued to keep all schools closed on Monday. All these steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra. It may be noted that two years ago, communal violence erupted in the district during the same yatra. Two people lost their lives in this violence, and several policemen were also injured.
The State Home Department has issued an order informing about the shutdown of internet services in the area. According to this, all social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, along with mobile SMS facilities, have been temporarily suspended in the area. However, essential services like banking and mobile recharge have been kept operational at this time.
This ban, imposed at 9 pm on Sunday, will remain in effect for 24 hours, after which internet services will be restored in the area at 9 pm on Monday. The government has taken this step to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory information. The police have asked people not to pay attention to any rumours and have warned of strict action against those spreading such rumours.
The district administration has barred the controversial cow protector, Bittu Bajrangi from participating in the yatra. All his social media accounts have also been suspended. These steps have been taken to prevent the communal clashes that occurred during previous yatras. A special team has also been deployed to monitor social media activities during this time.
According to government orders, all government and private schools in the district will remain closed on Monday. According to police information, more than 2500 personnel will be deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. In addition, close surveillance is being maintained on sensitive areas of the district.
Orders have been issued to close meat shops located on the routes through which the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will pass. These meat shops are to remain closed not only on Monday but until 24 July. Furthermore, petrol pump owners in the area have been warned not to sell petrol and diesel in open containers between 6 am and 12 noon.