14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Nuh: Internet Suspended as Shobha Yatra Resumes Two Years After Violence

Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Nuh district from 9 pm on Sunday.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Nuh violence Two Years
Nuh violence (Photo: ANI)

A Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will be taken out today in the Nuh district of Haryana. Before the procession, the government had shut down internet services in the area and also imposed a ban on bulk SMS services. The internet has been suspended in the district since 9 pm on Sunday, and orders have also been issued to keep all schools closed on Monday. All these steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra. It may be noted that two years ago, communal violence erupted in the district during the same yatra. Two people lost their lives in this violence, and several policemen were also injured.

State Home Department Issues Order

The State Home Department has issued an order informing about the shutdown of internet services in the area. According to this, all social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, along with mobile SMS facilities, have been temporarily suspended in the area. However, essential services like banking and mobile recharge have been kept operational at this time.

24-Hour Ban

This ban, imposed at 9 pm on Sunday, will remain in effect for 24 hours, after which internet services will be restored in the area at 9 pm on Monday. The government has taken this step to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory information. The police have asked people not to pay attention to any rumours and have warned of strict action against those spreading such rumours.

Bittu Bajrangi Barred from Yatra

The district administration has barred the controversial cow protector, Bittu Bajrangi from participating in the yatra. All his social media accounts have also been suspended. These steps have been taken to prevent the communal clashes that occurred during previous yatras. A special team has also been deployed to monitor social media activities during this time.

District Schools to Remain Closed

According to government orders, all government and private schools in the district will remain closed on Monday. According to police information, more than 2500 personnel will be deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. In addition, close surveillance is being maintained on sensitive areas of the district.

Meat Shops on Yatra Route Closed

Orders have been issued to close meat shops located on the routes through which the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will pass. These meat shops are to remain closed not only on Monday but until 24 July. Furthermore, petrol pump owners in the area have been warned not to sell petrol and diesel in open containers between 6 am and 12 noon.

Share the news:

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 12:34 pm

English News / National News / Nuh: Internet Suspended as Shobha Yatra Resumes Two Years After Violence
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.