Nuh: Internet Suspended as Shobha Yatra Resumes Two Years After Violence

A Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will be taken out today in the Nuh district of Haryana. Before the procession, the government had shut down internet services in the area and also imposed a ban on bulk SMS services. The internet has been suspended in the district since 9 pm on Sunday, and orders have also been issued to keep all schools closed on Monday. All these steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra. It may be noted that two years ago, communal violence erupted in the district during the same yatra. Two people lost their lives in this violence, and several policemen were also injured.