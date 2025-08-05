5 August 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Odisha Allows Women Night Shifts, But With Conditions

The Odisha government has permitted women to work night shifts, but written consent will be mandatory.

Bhubaneswar

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Women at workplace (Image: IANS)

The Odisha government has permitted women to work night shifts, but with a crucial condition.

The state government mandates written consent from women for night shift work. A new notification to this effect has been issued by the Odisha government.

The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department has released detailed guidelines regarding night shifts. These guidelines allow women to work in factories, shops, and other commercial establishments at night.

What do the guidelines state?

The guidelines clearly state that women can work night shifts only if at least three female employees are present at the workplace. Adequate transportation facilities, including a GPS tracking system, must be provided for their commute.

Furthermore, the company must verify the biodata and police records of all drivers, whether directly employed or engaged through a service provider.

Clean toilets and potable water facilities are mandatory for women working night shifts. CCTV surveillance must also be in place along the access routes to these facilities.

Eight hour break mandatory between shifts for rest

The new guidelines prioritise the health of female employees. It mandates a minimum continuous eight-hour break between day and night duties to allow them to rest before resuming their next shift.

While informing about the new guidelines, Odisha’s Labour Minister, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuantia, stated that by allowing women to work night shifts with stringent safety provisions, the government is not only creating employment opportunities but also ensuring a safe working environment for women.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised this move. BJD MLA, Pramila Malik, stated that if women sign a self-declaration for night shifts, it implies they are responsible for their own safety. She questioned the government's role and what it would do for women's safety.

Related Topics

work and life

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 02:15 pm

English News / National News / Odisha Allows Women Night Shifts, But With Conditions
