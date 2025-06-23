scriptOdisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages | Latest News | Patrika News
Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

Heavy rainfall in Odisha has caused widespread flooding. Over 50 villages are submerged. Many residents of the affected villages have moved to river embankments, seeking shelter under polythene sheets.

Jun 23, 2025 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Odisha flood: Heavy rainfall is lashing several states across India, with torrential downpours causing widespread flooding in some areas. Odisha is also experiencing the wrath of nature. In Balasore district, heavy rainfall has completely disrupted daily life. Officials reported that while the Subarnarekha river’s water level has receded below the danger mark, more than 50 villages remain submerged.

Balasore: One Person Missing, Rescue Operation Underway

A young man from Bishnupur Gram Panchayat in Balasore district’s Baliapal block is reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters on Saturday. Officials stated that ODRAF personnel have launched a rescue operation.

Water Released from Chandil Dam Without Notice

The release of excess water from the Chandil dam in Jharkhand without prior notice to Odisha has submerged at least four blocks – Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta, and Jaleswar. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi termed this a criminal negligence.

Over 50,000 People Affected

The sudden flooding in four blocks of Balasore district has affected more than 50,000 people. Meanwhile, the administration is hopeful that the situation will improve as the Subarnarekha river’s water level begins to recede. At 10 am on Sunday, the water level at Rajghat was 9.94 metres, while the danger mark is 10.36 metres. Officials stated that the highest water level on Saturday was above 11 metres.

Boats Navigating Roads

Officials reported that floodwaters have inundated villages and agricultural areas, and it may take four to five days to recover from the flood situation. The state government has deployed boats and teams from the fire service, ODRAF, and NDRF to assist the administration in rescue and relief efforts. An official stated that boats are now the only means of communication due to roads being submerged in floodwaters in the affected villages.

