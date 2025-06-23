Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

Balasore: One Person Missing, Rescue Operation Underway A young man from Bishnupur Gram Panchayat in Balasore district’s Baliapal block is reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters on Saturday. Officials stated that ODRAF personnel have launched a rescue operation.

Water Released from Chandil Dam Without Notice The release of excess water from the Chandil dam in Jharkhand without prior notice to Odisha has submerged at least four blocks – Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta, and Jaleswar. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi termed this a criminal negligence.

Over 50,000 People Affected The sudden flooding in four blocks of Balasore district has affected more than 50,000 people. Meanwhile, the administration is hopeful that the situation will improve as the Subarnarekha river’s water level begins to recede. At 10 am on Sunday, the water level at Rajghat was 9.94 metres, while the danger mark is 10.36 metres. Officials stated that the highest water level on Saturday was above 11 metres.