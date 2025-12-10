Odisha MLAs’ Salaries Tripled, CM and Ministers to See Significant Pay Hike

(Image- X/@MohanMOdisha)
The government of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (the previous state government) in Odisha did something that it had not done for a long time. The current BJP government in the state has now achieved this. In one fell swoop, the BJP government has delighted all the MLAs in the state with new bills.
The salaries of MLAs in Odisha have been increased threefold. With the new increase, the salaries of MLAs in the country will now be the highest in Odisha. Four bills related to salary hikes were passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that the increased salary will be effective from June 2024, when the 17th Assembly was formed. Thus, the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, and old MLAs have also increased by approximately three times.
According to the new bills passed in the Assembly, the families of all sitting MLAs will now be provided with financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh upon their death. Additionally, the bill also includes a provision to increase salaries, allowances, and pensions every five years.
Minister Mukesh stated that one of the passed bills also makes provisions for such increases through an ordinance without the need for a new bill. Currently, an MLA in Odisha receives a monthly salary of approximately Rs 1.11 lakh, including allowances and other benefits. This has now been increased to Rs 3.45 lakh per month.
The salary has been increased by approximately 3.10 times. Members of the Legislative Assembly had been demanding a salary hike since 2007, which has now been fulfilled. Following this increase, all MLAs have thanked the Chief Minister.
Regarding the new salaries, MLAs in Odisha will now receive a basic salary of Rs 90,000 per month. In addition, they will receive Rs 75,000 as constituency/secretarial allowance, Rs 50,000 as conveyance allowance, Rs 10,000 for books, journals, and periodicals, Rs 20,000 as electricity allowance, Rs 50,000 as fixed travelling allowance, Rs 35,000 for medical allowance, and Rs 15,000 as telephone allowance.
Similarly, the pension for former MLAs has also been increased. They will now receive Rs 1.17 lakh per month, which includes Rs 80,000 as pension, Rs 25,000 as medical allowance, and Rs 12,500 as travelling allowance. MLAs will receive an additional Rs 3,000 for each term.
According to the new bill passed in the Assembly, the Chief Minister will now receive Rs 3,74,000 per month. Additionally, the Speaker of the Assembly and the Deputy Chief Minister will be given Rs 3,68,000.
The Deputy Speaker and State Ministers will receive Rs 3,56,000. Cabinet Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will be given Rs 3,62,000 per month. Following this increase, MLAs stated that this change was needed for a long time.
