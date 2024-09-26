Odisha Molestation Case : ‘Those people tied my hands with my jacket and then the police officer came and removed my clothes from my chest’

An Indian Army major’s fiancée had alleged that when she went to the police station to file a complaint, her hands and legs were tied and she was tortured. The police arrested her. The victim has revealed the brutality she faced at the Bhuvaneshwar police station after getting bail from the Odisha High Court. She said that she was going home with her fiancé on the night of September 15 after closing the restaurant when some people tried to stop them and assault them.

She went to the Bharatpur police station for help, but only one woman police officer was present there. When she demanded that an FIR be registered and a police team be sent to catch the accused, the woman police officer misbehaved with her and abused her. During this, many police officers arrived and put her fiancé in jail.

I told them that I was a lawyer and that they should register an FIR. During this, two female police officers started beating me and one of them tried to strangulate me. I defended myself by biting her hand. After that, I was locked in a room. A little later, a senior officer came and removed my pants, threatening to rape me.

Five police officers suspended after revelation After the revelation of this incident, Police DG Y.B. Khurania suspended five police officers, including the then Inspector of the police station, Dinkrishna Mishra. Disciplinary action is being taken against these five.

It is said that during this time, the police officers also misbehaved with the major and took away his purse, phone, army ID card, and car keys.