Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

The epicentre of the earthquake was 286 kilometres from Puri and 394 kilometres from Berhampur.

BhubaneswarFeb 25, 2025 / 10:03 am

Patrika Desk

Earthquake tremors were felt in several cities across Odisha on Tuesday morning. The tremors were strong enough to cause people to flee their homes in fear. The tremors were felt in Puri, Berhampur, Balasore, and Bhubaneswar around 6:10 AM.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bay of Bengal at latitude 19.52 degrees North and longitude 88.55 degrees East. Its magnitude was measured at 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was 286 kilometres from Puri and 394 kilometres from Berhampur.
Similar tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh. While people are shaken by the earthquake, no reports of damage have emerged so far.

Frequent Earthquakes in the Country

Recently, there have been several earthquake events in different parts of the country. Earlier, on 23 February, tremors were felt in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, with the epicentre located in Kupwara itself. On 17 February, a strong earthquake hit Delhi-NCR. This earthquake, which struck at 5:36 AM, had its epicentre in New Delhi and a depth of 5 kilometres. The tremors were so strong that they woke sleeping people and caused panic among those who were awake.
These incidents have increased public anxiety, although today’s earthquake in Odisha caused no major damage. Nevertheless, monitoring seismic activity and exercising caution remain essential.

