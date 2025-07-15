Odisha Student Death Row: CM Announces Compensation, Opposition Pushes for Resignation, Shutdown

Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam stated that under the 'double engine' government, a reign of terror has been established. He said that the issue of women's and girls' safety was repeatedly raised in the assembly, but the government paid no heed. He alleged that everyone, from the Chief Minister to the Education Minister, Collector, and Superintendent of Police, was aware of the matter, yet no action was taken. He further demanded the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister and stringent action against the culprits.