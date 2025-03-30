scriptOdisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Odisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

Odisha Train Accident: A major train accident occurred in Odisha on Sunday. Eleven carriages of the Kamakhya Express train, running between Delhi and Assam, derailed.

BharatMar 30, 2025 / 06:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Odisha Train Accident

Odisha Train Accident

Odisha Train Accident: A major train accident occurred in Odisha on Sunday. Eleven coaches of the Kamakhya Express, running between Delhi and Assam, derailed. This incident caused panic among the passengers. The incident took place in the Khurda division of the East Coast Railway. NDRF and medical teams are engaged in rescue operations. The derailment occurred at 11:54 AM. NDRF and SDRF teams have provided first aid to passengers of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express.

One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

One person died and several others were injured when 11 coaches of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergudi station in Cuttack, Odisha. Cuttack District Collector, Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, stated that the deceased passenger was from Alipurduar, West Bengal. Eight others have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Train Travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati

Confirming the accident, railway officials stated that the incident occurred near the Cuttack-Nergudi railway section in the Khurda Road division of the East Coast Railway. At the time of the accident, the SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express (12551) was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati.

Several Passengers Jumped from Train

Coaches B-6 to B-14 derailed in this accident. The train coaches derailed and fell into nearby jungles and fields. Panic ensued among the passengers following the incident, with many jumping from the train. Upon receiving information about the accident, the railway cancelled other trains running on this line.

Routes of Several Trains Altered

12822 Dhauli Express
12875 Neelachal Express
22606 Purulia Superfast Express

Helpline Number Issued

The causes of the accident are yet to be ascertained. Railway officials are reviewing the incident. The railway has issued a helpline number – 8991124238 – for passengers and their families. The railway administration is monitoring the situation, and relief work is underway.

News / National News / Odisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Odisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

National News

Odisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

in 4 hours

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

Jabalpur

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

4 hours ago

Three Years After Shane Warne’s Death: Shocking Revelation

Sports

Three Years After Shane Warne’s Death: Shocking Revelation

in 5 hours

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

Raipur

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

4 hours ago

Latest National News

Ranthambore National Park Entry Fees May Rise by 10% from April 1

Sawai Madhopur

Ranthambore National Park Entry Fees May Rise by 10% from April 1

4 hours ago

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

Crime

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

1 day ago

Strong Earthquake Shakes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in India

National News

Strong Earthquake Shakes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in India

2 days ago

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

National News

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.