Odisha Train Derailment: One Dead, Eight Hospitalised

One Dead, Eight Hospitalised One person died and several others were injured when 11 coaches of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergudi station in Cuttack, Odisha. Cuttack District Collector, Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, stated that the deceased passenger was from Alipurduar, West Bengal. Eight others have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Train Travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati Confirming the accident, railway officials stated that the incident occurred near the Cuttack-Nergudi railway section in the Khurda Road division of the East Coast Railway. At the time of the accident, the SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express (12551) was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Several Passengers Jumped from Train Coaches B-6 to B-14 derailed in this accident. The train coaches derailed and fell into nearby jungles and fields. Panic ensued among the passengers following the incident, with many jumping from the train. Upon receiving information about the accident, the railway cancelled other trains running on this line.