scriptOm Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: Still Inspiration For World Leaders | Om Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Om Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: Still Inspiration For World Leaders

Om Birla: In Geneva, Om Birla paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also met with the chairpersons of several countries’ parliaments.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 10:28 am

Patrika Desk

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings transcend national boundaries and remind us that global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, and conflict can be addressed through unity, sensitivity, and cooperation. Birla said this after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Geneva. He added that Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of peace and non-violence, still inspires world leaders and nations today.
During his visit to Geneva, Birla leads the Indian parliamentary delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly. He met with the President of the Swiss National Council, Eric Nussbaumer, and emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and increase cooperation on multilateral platforms. In his meeting with the President of the Thai Senate, Mongkol Sonakul, Birla discussed trade and investment and cultural, linguistic, and religious ties between the two countries. Birla also met with the President of the Armenian National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, the Speaker of the Maldivian People’s Majlis, Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed, and the Speaker of the Nepalese National Assembly, Nayaran Prasad Dawadi.

News / National News / Om Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: Still Inspiration For World Leaders

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Farmers’ Diwali Delight: MSP of Crops Raised

National News

Farmers’ Diwali Delight: MSP of Crops Raised

in 2 hours

Extreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report

National News

Extreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report

in 3 hours

Heart Attacks Among Youth: A Growing Threat Looms Over Young Adults

Health

Heart Attacks Among Youth: A Growing Threat Looms Over Young Adults

in 4 hours

US launches precision strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen

world

US launches precision strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah is in Action After Becoming CM

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah is in Action After Becoming CM

in 5 hours

The new idol of the Goddess of Justice has removed the blindfold from her eyes and holds the Constitution in her hand instead of a sword

National News

The new idol of the Goddess of Justice has removed the blindfold from her eyes and holds the Constitution in her hand instead of a sword

in 4 hours

Government Schemes: Will All Free Government Schemes Be Closed?

National News

Government Schemes: Will All Free Government Schemes Be Closed?

in 4 hours

POCSO Act: High Court Judgement On Revising the Rules

National News

POCSO Act: High Court Judgement On Revising the Rules

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.