Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir Gets New Government, LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath

Elections Held After 10 Years Notably, assembly elections were held in the Union Territory after 10 years. The Congress party has decided to support Omar Abdullah’s government from outside. Congress will not be a part of the new government.

Congress Not Joining the Ministry Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that Congress is not joining the ministry for now. Congress has been demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood from the Centre, which the Prime Minister has also promised in public meetings. However, Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood has not been restored yet. We are unhappy, and therefore, we are not joining the ministry for now.