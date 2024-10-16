scriptOmar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir Gets New Government, LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath | Latest News | Patrika News
Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir Gets New Government, LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir has got a new government today. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Oct 16, 2024

Patrika Desk

Jammu and Kashmir has got a new government today. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Omar Abdullah, along with Surinder Chaudhary, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Apart from this, Sakina Itoo and Javed Rana also took oath as ministers. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and many other leaders of the India Alliance.

Elections Held After 10 Years

Notably, assembly elections were held in the Union Territory after 10 years. The Congress party has decided to support Omar Abdullah’s government from outside. Congress will not be a part of the new government.

Congress Not Joining the Ministry

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that Congress is not joining the ministry for now. Congress has been demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood from the Centre, which the Prime Minister has also promised in public meetings. However, Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood has not been restored yet. We are unhappy, and therefore, we are not joining the ministry for now.

National Conference Wins 42 Seats

In the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir after almost 10 years, the Congress and National Conference alliance won the election. In the 90-seat assembly, the National Conference won 42 seats and the Congress party won 6 seats.

Latest National News

