One Militant Killed, Two Soldiers Injured in Kulgam Encounter

Another gunfight has erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Kashmir. During a search operation in the area, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, triggering a retaliatory exchange of fire. Security forces have cordoned off the area. Reports suggest that two soldiers, including a JCO rank officer, have been injured in this encounter. The injured officer and two soldiers have been taken to hospital, while one terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Additional forces have been deployed in the cordoned-off area.