One Militant Killed, Two Soldiers Injured in Kulgam Encounter

Another gunfight has erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Kashmir. During a search operation in the area, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, triggering a retaliatory exchange of fire. Security forces have cordoned off the area. Reports suggest that two soldiers, including a JCO rank officer, have been injured in this encounter. The injured officer and two soldiers have been taken to hospital, while one terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Additional forces have been deployed in the cordoned-off area.
Officials said that after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, joint teams of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Gudar forest area. Officials said that as the joint forces approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to the encounter.
Joint forces have launched an aggressive anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation is against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and supporters. Security forces said that there is a need to eliminate the entire network of terrorists from the root.
The Army stated that following the postponement of ‘Operation Sindoor’, attempts have been made by terrorists to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LOC) from Pakistan. It is known that Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-kilometre-long Line of Control, which is secured by the Army. In addition to the Line of Control, there is also an approximately 240-kilometre-long international border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, which is secured by the BSF.
Meanwhile, late Sunday evening, BSF personnel in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir noticed suspicious activity near the international border. The individual was subsequently detained and questioning has begun. Investigations are underway to ascertain his identity and purpose for crossing the border. Meanwhile, the search operation in the area has been intensified.