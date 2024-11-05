One Nation-One Student ID: 12-Digit Unique Number will Identify Students

This unique ID will be 12 digits long, similar to the Aadhaar number, where students’ credit scores will be digitally or virtually stored. Educational institutions will be able to operate it themselves, and students will be stakeholders.

Information will be Digitally Secured Education department officials said that the main objective of the scheme is to digitally secure students’ educational journey, where their educational records, achievements, and other information will be kept safe forever.

After this, important information like examination results, report cards, health cards, learning outcomes, Olympiad, skill training, and sports achievements will be digitally secured through this ID. All these data will be easily accessible through DigiLocker.