One Nation-One Student ID: 12-Digit Unique Number will Identify Students

GwaliorNov 05, 2024 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

One Nation-One Student ID: Under the One Nation-One Student scheme, a unique ID will be created for all students from class 9th to 12th. In Gwalior, the work of creating unique IDs has also started. This unique ID is being called an Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry.
This unique ID will be 12 digits long, similar to the Aadhaar number, where students’ credit scores will be digitally or virtually stored. Educational institutions will be able to operate it themselves, and students will be stakeholders.

Information will be Digitally Secured

Education department officials said that the main objective of the scheme is to digitally secure students’ educational journey, where their educational records, achievements, and other information will be kept safe forever.
After this, important information like examination results, report cards, health cards, learning outcomes, Olympiad, skill training, and sports achievements will be digitally secured through this ID. All these data will be easily accessible through DigiLocker.

Each Student will be given a Unique Number

Through this ID, each student from government and private schools will be given a unique number, which will keep their educational record available forever. This ID will not be limited to schools only, but will also be beneficial in higher education and other fields in the future.

